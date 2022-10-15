Park Chan-wook deftly engages the three senses beyond sight and sound. His attention to detail was honed by a childhood spent watching foreign films without subtitles on the American Forces Korea Network (alternative entertainment was sparse). Having to read faces and interpret gestures gave him a unique way of consuming—and eventually telling—stories.

A lot has been written about the way Park’s movies discuss the futility of revenge, but there’s just as much to unpack regarding their study of synesthetes whose sensitivity to the subtlest stimuli awakens suppressed—and often consequential—desires. His filmography’s themes and motifs have never coalesced more clearly than in his newest project, Decision to Leave.

'The Moon is...the Sun's Dream' (1992); UNRANKED

A successful photographer’s life is upended by his brother’s criminal and romantic entanglements. Neither Metacritic nor Rotten Tomatoes lists the debut feature Park himself has disowned.

It’s a worthwhile watch for the director’s fans, who should have an easier time digesting The Moon is…the Sun’s Dreamthan audiences that saw the film in 1992 without thematic reference points to Park’s later work. Nevertheless, the film’s stark tonal contrasts and peculiar editing choices may alienate even the truest devotee.

'Trio' (1997); UNRANKED

Park’s sophomore effort is also a movie he wishes we’d all forget. Trio is an action comedy about a suicidal saxophonist, a single mother searching for her child, and a mentally incapacitated brute who join forces and embark on a crime spree.

Letterboxd reviews from the few who’ve seen the movie agree that it’s disjointed and comically stiff—problems Trio shares with Park’s debut. Completionists have their work cut out for them, as the film is even harder to track down than The Moon is…the Sun’s Dream. As such, Trio has become something of an underground curiosity.

'I'm a Cyborg, But That's OK' (2006); UNRANKED

There's no listing for I’m a Cyborg, But That’s OK on Metacritic, but this isn’t another obscure failure from his early career (it has a 92-percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes). Young-goon (Im-soo Jung) works on an assembly line and believes she’s a cyborg; Il-soon (Rain) is an electrician suffering from kleptomania and the anxiety that his body is literally shrinking into oblivion. The two fall in love after meeting inside a psychiatric hospital.

A lighthearted piece of magical realism, I’m a Cyborg is distinct from a typical Park film. The romantic comedy’s incongruence with his other work is no accident. After completing his blood-soaked Vengeance trilogy, he wanted to make an age-appropriate film for his young daughter.

8. 'Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance' (2002); 56

Unable to pay for his sister’s kidney transplant, a deaf steelworker resorts to abducting his employer’s daughter. The second half follows a bereaved father who takes justice into his own hands. This being a Park Chan-wook film, each man’s quest for revenge proves futile.

Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (the first in the unofficial Vengeance trilogy, which also includes OldboyandLady Vengeance)touches upon divisions in Korea exacerbated by global consumer capitalism, a topic the director also addresses in Joint Security Areaand The Handmaiden. Visually striking but narratively unwieldy, the film demonstrates Park's growth as an artist but is still far removed from his later achievements.

7. 'Joint Security Area' (2000); 58

Set on the demilitarized border that separates North and South Korea, Joint Security Area begins after a fatal altercation. A mediator is dispatched from Switzerland to investigate the incident and prevent a hot war from breaking out on the Korean Peninsula. The film is divided between the procedural and flashbacks which show a budding camaraderie between officers on opposite sides of the 38th parallel.

The conflict between obligation and desire may not be as pronounced here as it is in Thirst, Stoker, and Decision to Leave, but you can find evidence of it in a scene involving Song Kang-ho and a chocolate moon pie. Additionally, art acts as a bridge between the four men (not to mention the gleam of freshly polished shoes). The movie is much better than its unimpressive Metacritic score suggests.

6. 'Stoker' (2013); 58

India Stoker’s (Mia Wasikowska) father dies on her 18th birthday. Her emotionally unstable mother (Nicole Kidman) appears to be the only family she has left until the deceased Stoker patriarch’s estranged, enigmatic brother, Charlie (Matthew Goode), arrives for the funeral. Though the two have never met, they share a supernaturally acute perception of their surroundings.

Park’s first English-language project retains the hallmarks for which he’s always been celebrated: Intoxicatingly romantic cinematography (Stoker is shot by Park’s longtime DP, Chung-hoon Chung), sensuous sound design, and richly symbolic scene transitions. It’s a shame Stoker’s Metacritic score ranks it closer to Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance than The Handmaiden.

5. 'Thirst' (2009); 73

A Catholic priest participates in a drug trial that incurs unintended side effects, among them an insatiable craving for blood and sex. He begins to question whether he can faithfully carry out his clerical duties.

Until Decision to Leave, this tender, twisted, toxic vampire romance was the clearest articulation of Park Chan-wook’s thematic interests. Both films’ protagonists abandon their formal commitments by succumbing to heightened sensory awareness’ accompanying urges. Thirst isn’t Park’s most critically acclaimed film, but no entry in his oeuvre is likelier to satisfy horror fans.

4. 'Lady Vengeance' (2005); 75

Geum-ja (Lee Young-ae) is released from prison after serving 13 years for a crime she did not commit. Immediately shedding the saintly persona that got her sentence commuted, she goes on a violent rampage to punish the man responsible for the time she’s lost with her daughter.

Lady Vengeancecompletes Park’s trilogy and in some ways responds to Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Billseries. While Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance and Oldboy express a clear position on the unintended havoc reaped by taking justice into one’s own hands, Lady Vengeance ends in a cathartic act of revenge that runs counterpoint to Park’s overarching message.

3. 'Oldboy' (2003); 77

Dae-su (Choi Min-sik) awakens after a night of drunken disorderliness in the room where he’ll spend the next decade. Captivity cures Dae-su’s alcoholism and sharpens his perceptual acuity. After being released one day as inexplicably as he had been abducted, he seeks revenge but discovers his own culpability in the absurd hand fate has dealt him.

You can’t tell from its box office cume, but the ultra-violent and morbidly hilarious Oldboy is Park's most watched and influential film. Tarantino has extensively professed his love for it, and Spike Lee directed an English-language remake in 2013.

2. 'The Handmaiden' (2016); 84

Park’s films typically have a lush and sensual atmosphere, but none more so than his foray into erotic cinema, The Handmaiden. Set in Japanese-occupied Korea circa 1930, the movie is about two women at opposite ends of the social ladder—Hideko (Kim Min-hee) is imprisoned in her wealthy, imperialist-sympathizing uncle’s massive estate, while Sook-hee (Kim Tae-ri) is a domestic worker from the countryside—who fall in love and complicate a drifter’s scheme to enrich himself.

Park uses a historical setting to underscore Korea’s present-day political challenges. Hideko is exploited by her uncle in the service of a Japanese art form. Furthermore, Japanese is spoken to signify high social standing, whereas Korean is used in hushed, intimate scenes between the two main characters.

1. 'Decision to Leave' (2022); 85

An insomniac detective (Park Hae-il) compromises his marriage and professional integrity after falling in love with a widowed murder suspect (Tang Wei). Writing for Film of the Week, Guy Lodge describes the inconvenient romance as a “sincerely soulful attraction between two people who know nothing—but somehow see everything—of each other”. Sharing with Jonathan Demme and Barry Jenkins a knack for evocative close-ups, Park mines his actors' faces for every detail. Granular mannerisms were, after all, how the director deciphered the films he’d watched as a child.

What encourages someone to drastically change their lives? This decision, the film suggests, is formed not by reason, but the sensorial minutiae—an accidental touch, the faint scent of perfume drifting from a band-aid—that feeds Hae-jun’s obsession with Seo-rae. Park’s camera luxuriates upon the mundane routine of clearing a dinner table like it's a sacred ritual. You’ll have to make a conscious effort to not swoon during Hae-jun and Seo-rae’s first meal together, or their visit under the rain to the Songgwangsa Temple. However you wind up feeling about the way the film resolves its central mystery, these are the moments that leave the greatest impression and make Park Chan-wook’s new cinematic confection particularly delectable.

