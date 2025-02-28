Park Gyu-young has been having her moment in the K-Drama scene. Trained as an actress by the prestigious JYP Entertainment in 2015, Gyu-young’s acting career started with an appearance in Jo Kwon’s music video for “Crosswalk”. While the actress built a consistent acting career with roles in television dramas, it was only in 2019 that Gyu-young’s capabilities caught the attention of the public.

With strong acting expertise across various K-Drama genres, Gyu-young can play everything from a North Korean defector desperate to see her daughter, to a high school teacher who turned into a dog. Without further ado, here are the 10 best Park Gyu-young K-Dramas, ranked.

10 ‘A Good Day to Be a Dog’ (2023)

Starring: Cha Eun-woo, Park Gyuyoung, Lee Hyun-woo

Image via Viu

A Good Day to Be a Dog is a rom-com that dares to break the boundaries of what a K-Drama should be. There’s nothing more beautiful than a loving kiss. But when Han Hae-na (Gyu-young) locked lips with someone, she was cursed to turn into a dog. The only way to reverse the kiss is to kiss a man who’s mortally terrified of dogs.

Refreshingly unique, A Good Day to Be a Dog maintains the wholesomeness often found in today’s K-Dramas. Thanks to its surreal doggy twist, the show delivers a fresh “man vs. animal” storyline with a cute premise. This workplace romance will have audiences grinning one second, and swooning the next.