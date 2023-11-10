The Big Picture The Marvels actor Park Seo-joon's role in the K-Drama Itaewon Class showcased his exceptional talent and range as an actor.

The series broke conventions by openly addressing social discrimination and subverting the typical revenge story.

Park's nuanced portrayal of protagonist Park Sae-ro-yi charts fifteen years of character development and is a tour de force performance.

Park Seo-joon, an established household name in Korea, stands poised to sweep onto the Hollywood stage with The Marvels, the Brie Larson-fronted sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel and the MCU's 33rd feature film. Best known to general American audiences through his brief but pivotal role in filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's award-winning Parasite, Park built his name primarily through rom-coms. In 2018, The Korea Times dubbed him “the master of romantic comedy" for his breakthrough role in the workplace romance K-Drama What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim. On that score, there's no doubt. Park proved himself profoundly adept at infusing Kim's stereotypical rich jerk love interest with startling vulnerability. That was foreshadowing at its finest. For the defining performance of Park's career to date, and a role replete with far more rewards, one must turn to the 2020 Netflix-distributed series Itaewon Class.

In a delightful stroke of fate, The Marvels' director Nia DaCosta cast Park after discovering Itaewon Class during the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many who were secluded in their homes, DaCosta, already a K-Drama fan, "binge-[watched]" the series. "Park looked really cool in the drama," she told Cine21. "Then, I started watching other works by him and remembered his name. [...] Afterward, I took charge of directing The Marvels, and while thinking about who would be suitable for the role of Prince Yan, Park Seo-joon came to mind." Park receiving blockbuster recognition is more than deserved — it's practically commanded, an inevitability for a performer whose towering commitment and charisma delivered a tour de force in Itaewon Class (which is, conveniently and perhaps relatedly, one of the most satisfyingly subversive and highest-rated K-Dramas of all time).

What Is the Netflix K-Drama ‘Itaewon Class’ About?

Based on the webtoon of the same name, Itaewon Class follows a group of outcasts who open DanBam, a restaurant-bar in Seoul's popular Itaewon district. DanBam's staff is truly a gathering of the ostracized: Park Sae-ro-yi (Park Seo-joon), an ex-convict who didn't graduate high school; Jo Yi-seo (Kim Da-mi), a young influencer with an immense IQ and professionally diagnosed as a sociopath; Ma Hyun-yi (Lee Joo-young), a trans woman; Kim To-ni (Chris Lyon), a Guinean-Korean man; and Choi Seung-kwon (Ryu Kyung-soo), a former gang leader. Together they create not just a staff but a found family. DanBam is a safe haven for each character to realize their dreams and embrace their identities, discriminatory society be damned.

Every narrative root in this tree traces back to Park Sae-ro-yi. Long before his restaurateur ambitions, a teenage Sae-ro-yi punched a bully for harassing another student. That bully happened to be Jang Geun-won (Ahn Bo-hyun), the irresponsibly privileged son of Jang Dae-hee (Yoo Jae-myung), CEO of the food industry conglomerate Jangga Group. Sae-ro-yi, raised by his father to always abide by his principles, refused to apologize for defending an innocent. He's expelled from school. The father who taught him well, Park Sung-yeol (Son Hyun-joo), resigned from his job at Jangga in solidarity with his son and after witnessing the company's top-down corruption. He assured Sae-ro-yi that he did the right thing, recognizing that choice's difficulty and his son's maturity.

Soon after, Geun-won's reckless driving caused Sung-yeol's death. A devastated Sae-ro-yi assaulted Geun-won and spent three years incarcerated for it. (Unsurprisingly, Dae-hee concealed his son's crime.) Following Sae-ro-yi's release from prison, he turned his fathomless grief into calculated purpose. He opened DanBam as part of a long-term strategized revenge: if he can turn his restaurant into a successful franchise, he has the resources to beat Jangga Group at their own game.

‘Itaewon Class’ Breaks K-Drama Expectations

Itaewon Class was a critical and commercial success. Its narrative openly eviscerated social inequality, the wealth gap, and the conservative Korea's ongoing epidemic of transphobia and racism. In so doing, Itaewon Class broke expected conventions. This is a revenge tale of Biblical proportions pitting the weakest against the strongest that eschews glorifying moral ambiguity or employing sentimentality in service of an easy, uplifting ending. Every character is flawed. There are no deus ex machina solutions. The story is bittersweet because life is bittersweet. When honor triumphs, it's due to a moral resilience that prioritizes each individual's agency. Choosing to live despite — and to spite — prejudice, systematic injustice, and every evil invented by the world, requires endurance. Although Itaewon Class acknowledges this unfairness, it doesn't model endurance as a righteous thing and demand its characters better themselves by suffering for suffering's sake. Instead, it champions a world where DanBam's outcasts succeed in their dreams because "living well" is the best kind of revenge. When Itaewon Class explores the moral grayness we possess, it's not here to judge. It's here to be empathetically human.

‘The Marvels’ Park Seo-joon Gives a Nuanced Performance in ‘Itaewon Class’

Before Itaewon Class's premiere, Park Seo-joon shared his passion for the role of Park Sae-ro-yi. "I read the comic before I was cast and I was so captivated by the character that I imagined how I would act out certain aspects of Sae-ro-yi," he said. "But I didn’t know I would actually be able to." To any performer, portraying Sae-ro-yi's journey would probably seem Shakespearian. He was once a normal, introverted boy who loved his dad, had a crush on a girl, and habitually rubbed his head when he was self-conscious. He stood up for what was right; in return, Jangga Group utterly destroyed his life. Park Seo-joon tracks each stage of his character's evolution across fifteen years with both the raw, unhealed agony and the necessary restraint. The first episode concludes with a boy gutturally sobbing in the rain. The man who emerges years later hardly seems like the same person. In many ways, he isn't: Sae-ro-yi has locked his easily wounded vulnerability behind a Fort Knox of barriers, the first being a logical, cool exterior. He isn't uncaring, but he is uncompromising. He's no longer existing to "live well" like his father taught. Rather, he's made taking down Jangga his life's purpose, no matter how unscaleable a mountain that is.

But living for revenge isn't fulfilling. It rots the soul. Yi-seo bears witness to the scars covering Sae-ro-yi's arms and remarks, “You must’ve had a hard life all alone.” In a separate scene, Sae-ro-yi acknowledges his internal emptiness: “My life is a little bitter. It's just too bitter. I can't sleep well at night, I feel nostalgic, lonely, and upset. [...] I want my bitter night and my life to be sweet." Itaewon Class's portrayal of grief is hauntingly realistic, as is the path of emerging from its darkness while still haunted by its shadow. Sae-ro-yi knows he can't recover his adolescent innocence, but trying to fill the grieving hole inside him with vengeance turns him into a self-fulfilling prophecy. He spends years in the dark before beginning to heal. Yet even at his lowest, Sae-ro-yi can't forget the principles his father carved into him like DNA. He protects his staff. He uplifts them. In return, the love and trust they bestow upon him — something he didn't prepare for — help him heal. Itaewon Class begins as a revenge fable and ends with an emotionally scarred Sae-ro-yi restored to the justice-seeking, empathetic, self-sacrificing person his father raised. The series allows Sae-ro-yi to explore and indulge moral grays without elevating or condemning him. Instead, Itaewon Class says our brief, precious lives aren't worth wasting. Sae-ro-yi surrenders his carefully planned revenge because the revenge he imagined no longer matters. His victory takes a different form.

Emerging from the delightful yet restrictive romcom genre lets Park Seo-joon demonstrate his true versatility. Park testified to wanting this in an interview with Esquire Korea, via Soompi: "I wanted to take on a different kind of genre. Although [Itaewon Class] was a drama that had elements of multiple genres, I thought what was most important was [my character's] growth as a person." By its conceit, Itaewon Class demands much from its lead actor. Park must capture both of Sae-ro-yi's extremes — a sobbing boy and a relentless man — yet exist in the middle and keep that middle compelling. Breaking through Sae-ro-yi's barriers takes almost sixteen episodes, and Park never feels repetitive. Without overplaying his hand, each nuanced expression and gesture conveys Sae-ro-yi's contradictory shades: bashful, direct, hateful, heartfelt. Park inhabits the character; there is no performance. When Sae-ro-yi seizes Jang Geun-won by the hair and screams "Why?" into his face, it's a cry to a universe that deals pain without sense or mercy. When Sae-ro-yi screams in the rain, spit emerges with his tears. To follow that with a controlled reserve always close to shattering? It’s a cumulative masterpiece that feels wrenched from Park's soul.

Park Seo-joon Deserves Worldwide Recognition

Speaking to The Guardian ahead of The Marvels, Park Seo-joon said, "When I first heard that the Marvel Cinematic Universe wanted to speak with me, I couldn’t believe it. I actually couldn’t believe it. [...] I’m not someone who has a fear of challenges, but whether I am filming in South Korea or abroad, everything is a challenge for me. So, I did feel some nerves at first. But everyone was so helpful and welcoming that I was able to find my feet really quickly." To audiences familiar with Park's work, Nia DaCosta's interest is as obvious as the sun is bright. Who wouldn't cast Park Seo-joon if they held the power? From She Was Pretty to What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Park forged himself into a constantly captivating watch. Itaewon Class let him flourish into an unmissable talent. His performance, in all its vulnerable nuances, haunts long after the credits roll.

