On September 3rd, Korean actor Park Seo-joon left his home country of South Korea to - according to his agency - begin shooting a new Marvel Studios film. Park’s agency has promised that more details will be disclosed further down the line.

Park is known for his parts in Korean TV dramas, such as What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, but his international fame was sparked by the debut of Bong Joon Ho’s Oscar-winning Best Picture Parasite, back in 2019.

Prior to the official announcement, many rumors had been circulating regarding Park’s role in future Marvel works. Among these rumors, it has been said that Park will be appearing in the sequel to Captain Marvel titled The Marvels. Back in July, IMDb updated his profile and photo which identifies him as part of the main cast although his role has not yet been unveiled. The Marvels is going to be directed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta and is written by Megan McDonnell, who previously wrote two episodes of WandaVision.

"Park has confirmed his appearance in a Marvel Studios film and left the country this afternoon," Park’s agency has declared, as translated by The Korea Times. The agency has declined to give any additional details, including the movie’s title or Park’s filming location, however, The Marvels has already begun filming.

The Marvels will be a continuation to the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel starring Brie Larson in the series' main role, Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, and Monica Rambeau. Zawe Ashton has always joined the sequel to play the undisclosed villain, and Samuel L. Jackson has previously hinted that he will also be making an appearance in the film. The Marvels is set to be released sometime in 2022.

