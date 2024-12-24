Mere months ahead of the premiere of his next film, A Working Man, previously titled Levon’s Trade, one of Jason Statham’s older films is making rounds on a free streaming service. Statham stars alongside Jennifer Lopez and Michael Chiklis in Parker, the 2013 action thriller that’s streaming exclusively on Tubi, where it has climbed to #9 on the platform's charts. The film follows a thief with a code of ethics who is betrayed by his crew and left for dead. His plot for revenge? Take on a new persona and find a woman on the inside to steal their next score. Parker also stars Nick Nolte and Wendell Pierce, and earned scores of 41% from critics and 48% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Parker was written by John J. McLaughlin and is based on the novel Flashfire by Richard Stark, and Taylor Hackford directed the film. McLaughlin’s most famous work came from writing the screenplay for Black Swan, the 2010 psychological thriller that helped Natalie Portman take home her first Academy Award and was also nominated for Best Picture. He also worked as a producer on Wild Card, another action film with Jason Statham that also stars Hope Davis and Stanley Tucci. As for Hackford, his last directorial outing came in 2016 with The Comedian, the romantic comedy starring Robert De Niro and Leslie Mann, and three years before Parker, he helmed Love Ranch, a sports comedy starring Helen Mirren and Joe Pesci. He also directed Blood in, Blood Out, the iconic action thriller starring Damian Chapa and Jesse Borrego.

What Other Jason Statham Movies Are on Streaming?

Jason Statham currently only has two movies on Netflix, Redemption and The Mechanic, but both are set to leave the platform at the end of the month. Over on Prime Video, you can see Statham in several action flicks, including The Beekepeer and Blitz, which aren’t going anywhere. However, Safe, Wild Card, and The Bank Job are also streaming on Prime Video and are due to leave the streamer on December 31. Those with a Paramount+ subscription can enjoy some of Statham’s early work in Snatch and The Italian Job. The former stars Brad Pitt and the latter features Mark Wahlberg.

Parker stars Jason Statham and Michael Chiklis, and was directed by Taylor Hackford. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Parker for free on Tubi.

Your changes have been saved Parker Director Taylor Hackford Cast Jason Statham , Jennifer Lopez , Michael Chiklis Runtime 118minutes Writers Taylor Hackford

WATCH ON TUBI