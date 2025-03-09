Long before the cinematic dominance of the MCU, comic book movies were generally misunderstood by Hollywood. The studios often put more effort into selling licensed products instead of emphasizing quality control of the screenplays. When the film adaptation of Archie Comics’ Josie and the Pussycats hit theaters in 2001, it seemed like another cash-in on a popular title. However, the musical comedy was far more clever in its execution than it appears on the surface.

Predating the CW’s Riverdale by 16 years, Josie and the Pussycats came at a time when the pop music scene was exploding worldwide via MTV with the likes of the Spice Girls, N’Sync, and Britney Spears dominating the airwaves. Stars Rachael Leigh Cook (She’s All That), Tara Reid (American Pie), and Rosario Dawson headline as the talented trio as they navigate the hyper-stylized treacherous music industry and their devious record promoter, played by Parker Posey. Using the 2000s pop music craze as part of the movie’s premise, Josie and the Pussycats is not only about staying true to your authentic self but also plays as a satirical commentary on mass consumerism.

Parker Posey Is the Ultimate Scene-Stealer in ‘Josie and the Pussycats'

The Pussycats, consisting of lead singer Josie (Cook), drummer Melody (Reid), and bassist Valerie (Dawson), are paying their dues as a struggling band in Riverdale when they are discovered by MegaRecords executive Wyatt Frame (Alan Cumming). Convincing the group to sign with the label, Wyatt takes the group to New York as they are renamed “Josie and the Pussycats” by the label’s A&R department, creating growing tension among the girls. Little does the group know that they are just one of several artists being used to record songs with subliminal messages as part of a secret operation led by Fiona (Posey), the insecure CEO of MegaRecords. Only the Pussycats have to avoid the doomed path of other musicians who went missing after learning the true intent behind the songs.

At first glance, Josie and the Pussycats hammer the viewers hard with various product placements from the likes of Motorola, Starbucks, and Target, among others. This was nothing new in the film industry, with movies ranging from E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial to later James Bond installments being manifested with on-screen items to influence audiences to buy them. While played for laughs within the plot, the need to use artists as public influencers in the pre-social media days has brought truth to a reality in the music scene, where a musician’s talent can easily be overshadowed by heavy marketing and merchandising.

The satirical element of setting popular trends in Josie and the Pussycats is what makes Posey’s Fiona the film’s big scene-stealer with her campy take on a formulaic James Bond villain. Despite her powers with the record company, Fiona represents every unpopular teenager who desires attention. By controlling the artists under MegaRecords, she lives vicariously through the power she never had as a teen by being in charge of what is deemed trendy and cool. Unfortunately for Fiona, her trendsetting goals come at the cost of no friends, causing awkward interactions with the Pussycats when she attempts to bond with them. Posey’s outlandish take on the role, while played for laughs by her awkwardness and physicality, has layers of humanity that surpass the flawed screenplay.

'Josie and the Pussycats' Struggled With Audiences