She had the style, booze, and flair, just not the funds. Party Girl is an essential '90s film of independent cinema during its boom, featuring the '90s indie queen herself, Parker Posey. Party Girl remains an important film of the decade for several reasons, including Posey's rise to stardom and it being the first feature film to have its debut online. Posey is currently starring in Season 3 of Max's The White Lotus and is quickly becoming a scene-stealer. Playing mother of three, Victoria Ratliff, Posey is making waves for her southern accent and pill-popping habits as she lives it up on vacation while her husband, played by Jasan Isaacs, flounders.

Posey's drug-fueled performance in The White Lotus is just the latest role to arrive within an uninhibited career full of colorful characters. You can date the slurred speech and dazed eyes all the way back to Party Girl, where she gave an excellent performance and played an extremely convincingly drunk, to comedic perfection. Directed by Daisy von Scherler Mayer, Party Girl is a great time capsule of the '90s and New York City. It made Posey a style icon herself as the epitome of '90s cool and is an absolute essential film of hers.

What Is 'Party Girl' About?

Image via First Look Pictures

Posey plays Mary, a jobless 23-year-old New Yorker who only cares about partying. Living her days for the night, she lives with aspiring DJ Leo, played by a young Guillermo Díaz (Scandal). She's also in a casual relationship with the hard-drinking English immigrant, Nigel, played by an equally young Liev Schreiber. When she gets arrested for organizing an underground rave, she calls her godmother, Judy (Sasha von Scherler), to bail her out. Now owing her strict librarian godmother money, Judy agrees to hire her at her local branch of the New York Public Library. At first unmotivated, Mary soon becomes passionate about becoming a librarian and finds meaning beyond partying. As she learns the ways of the trade, she also begins to fall for a street vendor, Mustafa (Omar Townsend), who threatens to derail her progress.

Parker Posey Is a Stylish, Hard-Drinking Partier in ‘Party Girl'