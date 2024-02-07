The Big Picture Parkey Posey's Jennifer Jolie steals the show in Scream 3 with her hilarious and relatable performance as Gale Weathers, delivering some of the most memorable lines.

Posey's chemistry with Courtney Cox adds an extra layer to their characters' relationship, with Jennifer constantly pushing Gale to be better and proving herself as the superior Gale Weathers.

Despite her comedic persona, Jennifer's death sequence retains its horror and leaves a lasting impact, showcasing the perfect balance of humor and terror in her character.

Scream 3 is often considered the worst installment in the franchise. However, it gave us one of the most iconic characters in Jennifer Jolie (Parker Posey). The movie sees a new Ghostface killer on the set of "Stab 3"; all set to the backdrop of a movie set imitating the ever-familiar Woodsboro. This setting allows Scream 3 to be the most meta, a title that holds up even with the recent reboot of the franchise. Half the cast are essentially imitations of those from the original Scream, with Dewey Riley (David Arquette), Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox), and Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) sharing the screen with the actors playing them in the "Stab" franchise.

The new cast members all do a good job at playing off their iconic counterparts, but it is Jennifer Jolie (a wink at two of Hollywood's biggest actresses before Brad Pitt entered the chat), cast as Gale Weathers, who steals the show. Parker Posey utilizes her chemistry with Courtney Cox as well as pushing the physical comedy within the script to remind viewers that Scream's success hinges on its humor. The franchise is remembered for its light moments among the scares, and Posey continues that, delivering some of the most memorable lines from Scream 3. However, her humor stems from her genuine fear of the situation she has been landed in, and this relatability makes her death retain its horror, as when she is finally pursued by Ghostface, the audience is no longer laughing.

'Scream 3' Makes Fun of Its Own Characters

The setting of Scream 3 allows the franchise to come full circle in its self-awareness, introducing us to the cast of "Stab 3." There had been glimpses into the in-universe Stab movies in Scream 2, notably the fulfillment of Tori Spelling playing Sidney Prescott, a fear expressed by Prescott in the original. However, the third movie fully introduces us to the actors, allowing them to be their own fully realized characters whilst also giving more scope for the sequel to poke fun at the iconic characters of the series. One of the actors, Tyson Fox (Deon Richmond) explains to his co-stars that his character Ricky is simply an homage to Randy and that he is his own character. Gale even laughs at how Dewey seems to have manipulated the actor playing him to fit how he wants to be perceived.

It is Parker Posey's performance as Jennifer Jolie that is the standout of the new cast members. Jennifer is playing Gale in "Stab 3," the only returning cast member from the first two Stab movies. Posey manages to mimic Courtney Cox right from their first meeting. Initially over-excited about meeting an idol of hers, Posey quickly code-switches to match the calmer energy of Cox. There is a huge distinction between the fangirl-esque nature of Posey's acting with hands to her face and exasperated voice contrasted with her deeper, calmer manner of speech attempting to echo her muse. This polarity is continued throughout the movie, with Posey continuing the hysteria but quickly switching when Gale is around.

Parker Posey Has Great Chemistry With Courtney Cox

Posey's performance is so effective because of her chemistry with Cox. The two have a lot of screen time together, and we see their relationship develop as the movie unfolds. Initially, Gale is dismissive of Jennifer, shrugging her off despite the actress' admiration. Jennifer is quick to retort, ensuring Gale she would never win an Oscar for playing her anyway. These memorable lines only land because of Posey's exaggerated delivery. After the initial rejection from Gale, she is there to mock her and prove herself as the superior Gale Weathers. However, as the situation intensifies, she works to highlight Gale's strengths. She pushes Gale, constantly reminding her how she plays the character, knowing "Gale Weathers would find a way." Because of this meta-driven competition with Jennifer, Gale's journalistic assertiveness is heightened, resulting in the duo discovering the truth behind one of the film's biggest mysteries (and a brilliant Carrie Fisher cameo).

The confidence of Gale shines when we see the mask slip for Jennifer. Posey pushes the physical comedy of her character, jumping into her bodyguard’s arms through her fear of Ghostface as if she were in a 1930s studio romantic melodrama. Posey manages to play her off as a helpless victim in a way that contrasts the strong characteristics of Gale. Posey is purposefully over-the-top, she is the constant reminder in Scream 3 that the franchise does not take itself too seriously. Some of the most memorable lines from the series come from moments of humor within the horror. Matthew Lillard's performance as Stu Macher in the original Scream is laced with dark humor, with his improvisation and comedic timing ensuring it is one of the greatest horror performances of all time. Posey borrows from this, elevating already funny lines to straight-up hilarious through her delivery and timing.

Jennifer Jolie's Death Mirrors Her Life

It is clear Wes Craven knew Scream was reliant on its humor, yet Posey couldn't believe some of the silly stuff her director was letting her get away with. Posey allowed herself to have fun with the role and this translated to Jennifer Jolie striking a perfect balance of terror and humor. Her exaggerated persona doesn't make her an ideal target for Ghostface. Instead, the realism in her response to the situations thrown at her makes her easy to root for. When she is finally pursued by Ghostface, the chase scene retains its scare factor because the audience has grown to love Jennifer, and much like with our central trio, we want her to survive.

Unfortunately, Jennifer does die, and her death sequence plays out in front of a two-way mirror. As she calls out to Dewey and Gale, the pair struggle to save her and eventually, she succumbs to her fate. Even in her character's dying moments, Posey interjects moments of humor telling Ghostface she can't be killed as she's the killer in Stab 3. This small quip acknowledges the many rewrites Scream 3 had, further emphasizing the self-awareness of the sequel. It also ensures that Jennifer Jolie will be immortalized in Scream history. She is the only character, other than Stu Macher, who perfectly balances humor as a genuine response to fear without it becoming corny. She dies staring at the person she was imitating, but Gale does not see her until it is too late. It is a beautiful irony and the perfect end to the standout performance of Scream 3.

