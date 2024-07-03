The Big Picture Funko releases a new wave of Parks and Recreation Pops to celebrate the show's 15th anniversary.

The collection includes iconic characters like Ron Swanson and April Ludgate.

Future figures will focus on memorable moments from the series, which is available to stream on Peacock.

When it comes to television workplace comedies, one of the most beloved has been Parks and Recreation. The series starring Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2024. Now, to get the party started in Pawnee, Funko has debuted their new wave of anniversary Pops for Parks and Rec.

The line includes seven new figures. There’s Ron Swanson with his Swanson Pyramid of Greatness, April Ludgate with scissors in hand, Andy Radical aka Andy Dawyer with a possum, and Chris Traeger with Andy and April’s dog Champion. However, the crown jewel of this Parks and Rec set is the new two-pack of the original lovable nepo babies, siblings Jean-Ralpho and Mona Lisa. Hair has never looked as good on a Funko Pop as it does on Jean-Ralpho’s vinyl version. This isn’t the first time Parks and Rec have received the Funko treatment, but now it looks like future figures, like the latest renditions of Ron and April, are going to focus on iconic moments from the series itself.

What’s ‘Parks and Rec’ About?

Lasting seven seasons and 125 episodes, Parks and Rec followed the chaotic day in the life of the Parks Department in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. It’s your classic small town with an endless supply of budget problems. While the series was shot in the same workplace Mockumentary style that was made popular by NBC’s other hit show The Office, what set it apart was its colorful group of characters. Whether it be the always cheery Leslie Knope, the dumb but extremely lovable Andy Dwyer, or the anti-government head of the Parks Department, Ron Swanson, each character made this series incredibly diverse in its style of humor.

The smaller side residents of Pawnee like Jean-Ralpho and Mona Lisa, Bobby Newport, Li'l Sebastian, and Perd Hapley also fleshed out Parks and Rec’s world in some really comically refreshing way. That was helped in large part by the series’ stellar ensemble cast. While Poehler was known thanks to her time on SNL, actors like Offerman, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, and Adam Scott all got a major career boost because of their time on the series. While Parks and Rec ended in 2015, the series has been kept alive through timeless memes and a 2020 pandemic special where all the main cast members reprise their iconic roles.

Where’s ‘Park and Rec’ Streaming?

All seven seasons of Parks and Rec are streaming on Peacock. The complete series is also available to purchase on Blu-ray. You can pre-order Funko’s 15th anniversary Pop set on Entertainment Earth’s website. The figures will be released in September 2024.

