You know what they say: nothing gets a mustachioed, taciturn loner going quite like the temptations and frustrations of a librarian. In Parks and Recreation, NBC's sitcom about the antics and foibles of local government, Ron Swanson and Tammy Swanson — played by real-life couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally — are a mess of love, hate, lust, and disgust, and Parks and Rec is never funnier than when Ron and Tammy are alternating between making out and flipping out. The actors' chemistry and ease together as performers allow both to go truly, hilariously off the rails while revealing a side of Ron no other character can bring out, making every wild encounter an uncomfortable delight and a key bit of storytelling.

Ron and Tammy's Hateful, Horny History on 'Parks and Recreation'

Image via NBC

Ron Swanson is the director of the Parks and Recreation department in Pawnee, Indiana. A libertarian working in the government mainly to slow it down, Ron loves breakfast food, the woods, and not talking. While he shares none of Leslie Knope’s (Amy Poehler) pep, they do share a deep-rooted disdain for the punk-ass book jockeys at the library. Leslie’s hatred is free-floating, but Ron’s is targeted: his ex-wife Tammy is the new library director. Her cardigans, headbands, and cheery accommodations only mask the truth for so long: she’s manipulative and mean, someone Ron believes “was programmed by someone in the future to come back and destroy all happiness.”

You don’t start calling someone a “sewer-dwelling gutter witch” without history, and Ron and Tammy have it to spare. After growing up together in the same small town — under the eye of Ron’s first ex-wife, Tammy, and his mother, Tamara (who, yes, goes by Tammy) — they married and divorced with equal, if opposite, passions enflamed. When the library lays claim to Lot 48, where Leslie had hoped to put a park, she is swayed by Tammy’s talk of “government gals” sticking together and puts Ron back in touch with his ex, thinking they can smooth over their differences. What starts as coffee leads to screaming and then to snogging, first in the middle of a diner and then in the hourly embrace of a motel bed. Once Ron is back under Tammy’s spell, her plan is revealed: she has convinced him to give her the lot. It’s only Leslie’s desire for Ron to be truly happy that breaks the spell, and he escapes her clutches with his restored personality and a pushpin in the face to show for it.

But it doesn’t last — a season later, Ron falls back into Tammy’s clutches, ending up married and in jail in a robe, with cornrows, and missing part of his mustache. “It rubbed off, from friction,” you see. Once again, it’s only the bonds of friendship that free him, when he watches Tammy smack Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari) around and remembers once again that looking into Tammy’s eyes is like “staring into the eye of Satan’s butthole.” Throughout the rest of Parks and Recreation, her increasingly and hysterically unhinged attempts to get Ron back into bed and into the palm of her hand fail — his love for another brunette with a new name, Diane (Lucy Lawless), finally overpowers his horny hate for his second ex-wife.

Offerman and Mullally's Real-Life Relationship Pushes Ron and Tammy's Scenes to New Heights

Image via NBC

When Ron and Tammy are together, the comedy is never funnier or more absurd. Whether slinging operatic insults and come-ons or attacking one another in desire and disdain, these two characters bring out some of Parks and Recreation’s most chaotic, anarchic laughs. They also bring out a side of Ron that no other character can access — screaming, smirking, sexual, and smug, Ron with Tammy is a Ron we hardly recognize. Gone is both his reserve and resolve — with Tammy, Ron is a powder keg of emotions and a puppet on her g-string. It’s a wild and fun departure (for the audience, anyway) from a character we know and love for his gruffness and immovability, and brings out brand-new shades of someone who primarily operates in black and white.

While both Offerman and Mullally are razor sharp actors and comedians in their own right, their real-life relationship helps push Ron and Tammy’s scenes to their delirious heights. As Offerman told People, “Those particular roles required a lot of trust and vulnerability to go to horrifyingly deep places, especially with our tongues. So I feel like we’ve graduated to a level where we can look at each other and jump off any cliff together.” Mullally added, “There is a nice sort of security working together, but I also feel like we’re more relaxed.”

Whether you're groping each other through jailhouse bars or screaming insults at the top of your lungs, it helps to do it with someone you can really let loose with. Their ease and trust as partners both on and off-screen imbues every jerky-smacking, table-breaking, courthouse-sex-having moment between Ron and Tammy with live-wire energy and a combustible chemistry not found anywhere else on Parks and Recreation.

Ron and Tammy's Scenes Give Insight into Ron's Character on 'Parks and Recreation'

But while their scenes together are most memorable for their creative insults, outrageous euphemisms, and explosive physicality, they also serve as a set of subtle storytelling moments. “Ron and Tammy,” our introduction to the woman and the relationship, was the eighth episode of Season 2 of Parks and Recreation, early in the show’s run while it was still figuring out its tone and how its characters would respond to Leslie’s unrelenting energy and optimism. Her sincere care for Ron pulling him back from the brink gives the audience useful information about both what Ron values in her and how we should see her. It’s Ron's care for Tom that brings him back to himself in “Ron & Tammy: Part 2” in Season 3, and love for his new partner and family in later seasons that keeps him out of Tammy’s arms altogether. The circle of people who can reach him widens every time Tammy tries to get him "to wrap himself around [her] like a coiled snake." You can chart Ron’s evolution as a boss, friend, and lover most clearly by how he responds to Tammy’s increasingly brazen seductions.

While they’re both delightfully terrified of Ron's first ex-wife, Tammy I (Patricia Clarkson), that’s a Tammy for another time. It’s Ron and Tammy II’s shared moments that burn brightest throughout the series. From Ron’s red-shirted, post-coital swagger to Tammy’s Season 4 revelation that wearing a meat dress is one way to Ron’s affections, their scenes together are a little weird, kind of gross, and entirely hilarious. In Ron’s words, he and Tammy “are oil and water. Or oil and TNT and C4 and a detonator and a butane torch.” When they do blow up — in passion and in anger — they give Parks and Recreation some of its most outrageous, memorable, and laugh-out-loud gags.