When it comes to predicting the future, everyone usually points to The Simpsons as the typical television Nostradamus, since it nailed Donald Trump's presidency among many other things. This time, though, it's Parks and Recreation, which contains a near-perfect vision of the future, predicting Disney's latest show The Book of Boba Fett, and specifically how the titular character survives after the events of Return of the Jedi. Patton Oswalt's Garth Blunden acts as the seer here, as he recites verbatim the beginning of the series.

For context, in the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett, we see flashbacks of the bounty hunter inside the stomach of the Sarlacc after he was presumed dead in the original trilogy. He's able to cut himself out of the creature and dig himself up and out of the sand. The scene in question pans down from the sky, showing the sand for a brief moment before Boba Fett's gloved hand pops out of the sand and he lifts himself up.

It's that last sequence where he emerges that Blunden gets almost completely right. During the iconic filibuster scene in the episode "Article II," he throws out his ideas for what should take place in the Star Wars universe following the original films when he spits out this almost perfect description of how he thinks Boba Fett would survive:

We pan down from the twin suns of Tatooine. We are now close on the mouth of the Sarlacc pit. After a beat, the gloved Mandalorian armor gauntlet of Boba Fett grabs on to the sand outside the Sarlacc pit, and the feared bounty hunter pulls himself from the maw of the sand beast.

The striking similarities were noticed quickly by fans, with Oswalt even retweeted Lights, Camera, Pod's comparison of the two, jokingly taking credit for Disney's new series. With how popular his infamous Star Wars rant is, it wouldn't be shocking if the crew took the diehard fan's suggestion on how to film the sequence. Perhaps it's all just coincidence, but if Reed Richards shows up in a future episode, then we know someone's a big Parks and Recreation fan on set.

The Book of Boba Fett is streaming now on Disney+ with new episodes coming every Wednesday. Check out the Parks and Rec / The Book of Boba Fett video below.

