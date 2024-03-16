It's been almost ten years since Parks and Recreation's last episode, "One Last Ride," aired, and people still can't get enough of Leslie Knope and Pawnee. Parks and Rec, as it is lovingly called by long-time fans, is one of the most influential TV shows to grace pop culture in decades, and arguably, one of Michael Schur's best shows. The show launched the careers of many of its stars and created space for some of TV's most iconic characters.

The best part of Parks and Rec, like many of Michael Schur's shows, is that its lines are extremely quotable. Pop culture has Parks and Recreation to thank for some viral moments. Without Parks and Recreation, there wouldn't be a Galentine's Day, or even people saying (or thinking to themselves), "Treat yo' self," as they take a day to splurge on the finer things in life. Of course, not all Parks and Rec quotes have gone viral, but that's okay. Many Parks and Recreation quotes are a great insight into the character's personalities and still resonate with dedicated fans who consider it to be their comfort show.

10 "Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas.”

Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler)

The February 13th event that Leslie is referring to is none other than Galentine's Day. Leslie observes the holiday every year with her girlfriends. In true Leslie Knope fashion, she makes the holiday center around all things breakfast and sisterhood. Leslie first introduces "Galentine's Day" in Episode 16 of Season 2. On that particular Galentine's Day, Leslie becomes determined to reunite her mother with her childhood crush. The holiday isn't just about love; it's also a time to celebrate how special her lady friends are. Leslie always goes out of her way to make overly detailed gifts for everyone.

She perfectly summarizes how to correctly observe all that is Galentine's Day. Leslie loves uplifting and celebrating women, so this is the perfect holiday for her. The holiday was invented specifically for Parks & Rec, but it took off quickly in popularity as the holiday to celebrate before Valentine's Day.

9 “I really only listen to like, German death reggae. And Halloween sound effect records from the 1950s. And Bette Midler, obviously.”

April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza)

Andy, Ben, and April head for a night out at Paladino's, a local dive bar. April notices that Andy's band, Mouse Rat, is actually playing at the bar. Andy confronts his bandmates and finds out that they played without him because he was missing rehearsals. Mouse Rat's music isn't for everyone. April candidly tells the camera that she isn't a big fan of Mouse Rat's music. She lists off examples of her interesting taste in music.

There are tons of fun April quotes, but this one is probably the best one. It shows off her personality, and it is delivered in a perfect deadpan tone. April loves Halloween, and all things spooky, so her love of Halloween sound effects and German death reggae definitely makes sense. It's that last sentence that makes the quote so iconic. Fans wouldn't expect someone like April to be into Bette Midler, and it's wild to think of April listening to Mildler's discography.

8 “When life gives you lemons, you sell some of your grandma’s jewelry and ya go clubbin.”

Jean-Ralphio Saperstein (Ben Schwartz)

Jean-Ralphio's life revolves around money. He and his twin sister, Mona-Lisa (Jenny Slate), are always trying to find new ways to get rich. He and Tom are good friends due to their mutual love of money. When Rent-A-Swag, Tom's business, is having trouble due to competition across the street, Jean-Raphio tries to cheer up "Tommy Pickles" with some advice. Unfortunately, Tom doesn't feel reassured by Jean-Raphio's advice, and murmurs to himself that he needs to make better friends.

This is a classic Jean-Ralphio quote. Jean-Ralphio's advice to Tom is a twist on the phrase, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade." Instead of advising Tom to "make lemonade," Jean-Ralphio suggests pawning off grandma's jewelry to get some extra cash, and using that money to go clubbing. Jean Ralphio is about making money any way he can. So, of course, he would want his best buddy to be able to get some quick cash and forget his troubles at the club.

7 “It’s pointless for a human to paint scenes of nature when they can go outside and stand in it.”

Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman)

Leslie and Ron attend the community art show, "Visions of Nature." Leslie asks Ron to make a speech since she doesn't feel up to it. Ron doesn't like to give big speeches. After some back and forth with Leslie, he agrees to give a speech. It's not a typical speech that one would give before an art show. Ron keeps it short and sweet, and he declares that he doesn't understand why people paint landscapes.

Ron loves nature and anything outdoors. He is someone who would rather experience something as majestic as the outdoors in-person. This quote pretty much explains Ron's philosophy of nature. He believes that the beauty of nature can't be replaced by an artistic representation of it. It's an inspirational quote, but it is also life advice. Ron doesn't want people to sit back and not go outside. He wants them to go outside.

6 “Just remember, every time you look up at the moon, I, too, will be looking at the moon. Not the same moon, obviously. That’s impossible.”

Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt)

Andy returns briefly from London because he misses April. Their Skype dates weren't enough. Eventually, Andy realizes that he should go back. April doesn't want Andy to go back to London. He tells her that they will probably see the same moon, but that is impossible. After Andy leaves, April says that she is proud of him for following his dream.

Andy and April are opposite personalities, but they make a great couple. April knows that Andy isn't the smartest person in Pawnee. He says whatever is on his mind, and she seems to love him for that. His goofy and charming sense of the world is captured brilliantly in this quote. He loves April and wants her to know that he will be there for her, even if they aren't looking at the same moon.

5 “I am 100% certain that I am 0% sure of what I am going to do.”

Chris Traeger (Rob Lowe)

Chris is an anxious person, but he usually has the confidence to understand what he wants to do with his life. While Chris might not be the most quotable character in Parks and Rec, this quote sticks out for its honesty and vulnerability. Chris isn't someone who shares everything all the time. He is mostly a closed-off kind of person. This is a nice moment between Ben and Chris because it shows that Chris values Ben's opinion as a friend.

4 “I have several men in rotation. One’s waiting for me out in the car. Don’t worry, I rolled down the window.”

Donna Meagle (Retta)

Donna joins Leslie and her friends for a Galentine's Day celebration at the Bluebell Café. Leslie asks everyone to talk about their personal relationships, and she asks Donna to go first. She doesn't hold back on her dating life. Donna says that she is seeing a bunch of different men, and she has one waiting for her in the car (with the windows down).

This is the best Donna quote from Parks and Recreation. Retta's delivery of this line is hilarious. Donna is living up to the phrase, "Treat yo' self." Donna doesn't do anything small; she likes to "go big or go home." She loves to party and have a good time. Donna loves the finer things in life. She is close friends with Tom, which makes sense given her outgoing personality. She doesn't hesitate to share what is going on in her life, even if it might be too much information for some people.

3 “If there were more food and fewer people, this would be a perfect party.”

Ron Swanson

Ron and some folks from the Parks Department are helping Tom work on his new space for his next business venture. However, it's not coming along as well as Tom had hoped. To thank them for helping, Tom throws a pizza party, which includes only one small pizza and one liter of soda. Ron then makes fun of Tom's "pizza party" vision by saying this epic one-liner about parties.

Ron isn't a party guy. He isn't nearly as outgoing as some of the others in the Parks Department. He prefers the great outdoors to crowded spaces. This quote definitely confirms that he prefers small parties over larger celebrations. Although with Ron's trademark sarcasm, it can be hard for fans to tell if he is serious or not, which makes deciphering what he says a lot of fun.

2 “We have to remember what’s important in life: friends, waffles and work. Or waffles, friends, work. But work has to come third.”

Leslie Knope

There isn't a Leslie Knope without waffles. Waffles are a way of life for Leslie Knope. But, there is much more to Leslie than her love for waffles. She cares deeply for her friends and family, but she also can be a little too enthusiastic about her work at the Parks Department. However, she knows that there are things which are more important than her work.

While she has lots of different passions, her love of waffles ranks high on her list of what is important in life. It doesn't matter what time of day it is — she'll eat waffles for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Her favorite spot for waffles is JJ's Diner. While Leslie loves her work, she knows that it isn't the most important thing in her life. This quote showcases Leslie's priorities in life.

1 “Treat Yo' Self!”

Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari) & Donna

Tom and Donna are the "professionals of relaxation." Each year, they take a day to treat themselves to whatever they want, whether it's a trip to Hollywood, or a shopping spree at the mall. The first episode to feature "Treat Yo' Self" was in "Pawnee Rangers." It was in this episode where fans get to experience the fun surrounding Donna and Tom's day of self-care. They explain how they treat themselves to luxury goods. In the spirit of the day, they invite Ben, who is having a hard day, to join them on a shopping spree. They help Ben let loose and buy more than just socks.

Like Galentine's Day, "Treat Yo' Self" has become very popular with Parks and Rec fans. It has become an unofficial holiday where people buy themselves whatever they would like in honor of Tom and Donna's celebration of relaxation. It's become a popular meme, and it is the most quoted phrase from Parks and Recreation

