Leslie and Ron Catch Up in First Clip from the ‘Parks and Recreation’ Reunion Special

A brand new episode of one of our perfect sitcoms, all for a great cause? That’s sweeter than a Sweetums Nutriyum! As we previously reported, Parks and Recreation is coming back for a half-hour special episode on April 30, featuring the entire original cast recording themselves remotely, all in order to raise funds for Feeding America. And NBC just released the first clip from the special, featuring our pals Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman).

In the brief clip, Leslie checks in to see how Ron is doing during the pandemic — Ron responds, of course, that he’s safe in his cabin hunting his own private meat. And when Leslie asks Ron about his social distancing patterns, Ron’s response feels very, very correct to his character. While it’s undeniable that the new format feels odd, and you can see a bit of the stress behind the performers’ eyes, I for one am excited to get any new Parks and Rec content in any capacity, especially if it helps charity.

Beyond Poehler and Offerman, other returning cast members include Chris Pratt, Rob Lowe, Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, Retta, Aziz Ansari, and Jim O’Heir — plus some potential guest performers. Beyond the ability for viewers to donate to Feeding America, the Parks and Rec crew and sponsors State Farm and Subaru will be matching donations up to $500,000. That’s what I would call the opposite of the woooooooorst.

Check out the first clip from the Parks and Recreation special below. The 30-minute episode airs Thursday, April 30, and is available to stream the following day. For more on Parks and Rec, check out creator Michael Schur‘s comments on why the time was right for a reunion.