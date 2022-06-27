Friendships in adulthood are very different than the friendships of our youth. Yet, making friends as kids is something that’s much more of a focus in media. While adult friendships are often portrayed in TV and movies, how they come to be often either isn’t shown or isn’t realistic to most folks’ experiences. Similarly, we don’t often see the real-life trials and tribulations of gaining, maintaining, and changing adult friendships accurately represented in what we watch. Parks and Recreation has long been praised for the value it puts on friendship, particularly female friendship. But, its appreciation for friendship between women isn’t the only thing that sets its depiction of friendship apart from other shows of its kind. Here’s why the many types and nuances of adult friendships that are at play in Parks and Recreation are so important to see onscreen.

There are plenty of sitcoms that have adult friendship at the forefront of the story. But, having a tight-knit group of longtime friends like in Friends or building a friendship from roommates you found on Craigslist like in New Girl aren’t great examples of where most folks’ adult friends come from. What friendship means changes for most people as they grow into adulthood. And, media’s accurate portrayal of it is important — especially in a sitcom like Parks and Rec that aims to be a comfort watch and make viewers feel less alone. Part of what makes Parks and Rec fill this role so well is the many types of friendships that it portrays, how they all came to be for the characters when they were fully grown adults, and how they maintain their friendships through thick and thin. While Parks and Rec is a workplace comedy at its core, it is often praised for the importance it puts on female friendship. From Leslie (Amy Poehler) and Ann’s (Rashida Jones) perfect platonic love to the invention of Galentine’s Day, the holiday all about female friendship, no one seems to value friendship more than Leslie Knope.

Image via NBC

The most central friendship of Parks and Recreation is the friendship between Leslie and Ann. Leslie Knope meets Ann Perkins in a chance meet-cute when Ann comes to a town meeting that Leslie is running. Over time, the two become each other’s go-to sounding boards and confidantes. Their relationship runs a realistic course over the show's seven seasons. Not only do Leslie and Ann grow to show a deep understanding and appreciation for one another, but they even go through natural growing pains. They have their first serious fight when Leslie signs Ann up for a job interview that Ann isn’t prepared for. Leslie gives Ann a dose of reality that she needs when she tells her that she always starts to turn into the men she dates. Ann confronts Leslie about the fact that Leslie has created too many friendship holidays for them to celebrate. The relationship isn’t perfect all the time, but not every disagreement turns into a fight.

The pair undergoes a transition when Ann and Chris (Rob Lowe) move away to raise their baby elsewhere. Leslie panics at this idea and searches desperately for a new “best friend.” But ultimately, she realizes that Ann’s distance won’t mean she needs to be replaced. While the nature of their friendship changes through these milestones, the core of their love stays the same. Adults face these kinds of life changes all the time, and friendships rarely take priority over babies, jobs, or big moves. Still, this moment in Parks and Recreation was important to Leslie and Ann’s friendship arc. Just because changes take place in the pair’s lives doesn’t mean that their friendship is over and can’t grow and change to fit their worlds.

Image via NBC

While this relationship is at the core of Parks and Recreation, many adult friendships besides Leslie and Ann’s are on display at the Pawnee Parks Department. And, they demonstrate the many types of friendly relationships that happen for adults in the workplace. Workplaces bring together individuals who wouldn’t otherwise find each other. And, often this is where the dynamics and comedy come from in workplace sitcoms.

Parks and Rec has a knack for character development, and the characters that viewers grow to know and love over the series’ run are so well established that it’s easy to have a grasp on how they fit into different dynamics. Unlikely friendships blossom between Tom and Ben, Andy and Ron, and Donna and Ann, among others. These friendships aren’t a big part of the show, but their presence brings attention to how friendships often really work in workplaces.

Image via NBC

The series also takes special care in displaying another fact of friendship that seldom plays out successfully on screen: the way certain friends fulfill certain, specific roles in your life. TV characters often seem to have one best friend who’s present for all of life’s problems and big moments. But, this often isn’t reality, and Parks and Recreation shows a world of tiny relationships that are more like real life. Tom and Donna aren’t the best of friends, but they love uniting for their annual “treat yo’ self" day: They very likely can’t find other companions who will appreciate this celebration the way they do. Ron and April aren’t always confiding in each other like Leslie and Ann, but they appreciate little details about one another. April views Ron as a mentor; Ron considers April’s antisocial tendencies and avoidant, detached nature to make her the perfect assistant.

In addition to portraying many different kinds of realistic friendships, it’s unusual for a show to put so much focus on what a good friend an adult in her workplace is. Being a “good friend” is usually viewed as more of a childlike aspiration or focus. But, not only did Leslie Knope’s success as a model friend become one of Parks and Rec’s defining features, it illustrated the importance of all different kinds of friendships for adults. None of the other characters in the series put the focus on friendship that Leslie does. But, the kind of effort Leslie puts in for all the people in her life has such an impact that viewers watch as her friends are slowly inspired to value friendship the way she does. Ann voices her seemingly unattainable goal to be as good a friend to Leslie as Leslie is to her. Ron is mortified by the concept that Leslie will throw him a birthday party. But, when the “party” turns out to be perfect for Ron and Leslie says she wouldn’t “throw Ron Swanson an Ann Perkins party,” Ron changes his tune.

The way Parks and Recreation values friendship is truly unique. And, not only do the myriad realistic friendships portrayed in the show make for interesting dynamics, but it gives the series a surprisingly sweet focus. It may not be something that we tend to think about much as adults, but Leslie Knope really makes us all want to be better friends.