Throughout TV history there have been many beloved series that didn't start off so well. M*A*S*H, Seinfeld, even The X-Files to name a few. Arguably, the best of that lot is Parks and Recreation, a show that follows Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), the eternally optimistic deputy director of the Parks and Recreation Department, her co-workers, and her riends in Pawnee, Indiana. It is a show that is rarely mean-spirited — unless you're Jerry Gergich (Jim O'Heir), but still pretty tame — but pointedly sharp all the same. It's filled with characters who aspire to do more, relatable role models in a television landscape that is largely devoid of them. It walks the line between absurd humor and political satire without falling into slapstick or partisanship. And, to think, it almost didn't survive after its first season.

Parks and Recreation premiered on NBC on April 9, 2009, as a mid-season replacement, to little fanfare. The series was initially conceived by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur as a spin-off of The Office, a series adapted for American television (the original series of the same name ran on BBC from 2001 to 2003) by Daniels. They ditched the spin-off idea but kept the concept much the same, a mockumentary series that followed the lives of a group of office workers, only trading out paper sales for mid-level government bureaucracy. The show was reportedly rushed into production, resulting in a 6-episode first season. If attempts were made during production to separate Parks and Recreation from The Office, they didn't work.

'Parks and Recreation' Season 1 Was 'The Office' in Indiana

Fair or not, the comparisons to The Office hurt Parks and Recreation. Critics assessed the series as too predictable and slow-paced, lacking the cringe comedy associated with its kin. Poehler's Leslie Knope took the brunt of the criticism, with the character coming off as a female Michael Scott (Steve Carell). The criticism wasn't wrong. Leslie was an intense presence and came off as unintelligent and silly, much like Michael. Her interactions with long-time crush Mark Brendanawicz (Paul Schneider) didn't help, offsetting the confidence associated with the character in later seasons with schoolgirl banality. Mark, a vanilla character of the highest degree, wasn't even worth the investment as far as the audience was concerned, finding him skeevy for using Leslie's proposed project, turning a large pit into a park, to keep seeing Ann (Rashida Jones), the nurse who brought the pit to Leslie's attention.

The cynicism of The Office works because everyone can relate to thinking their job sucks, and that they're justified in thinking their boss is an idiot because, well, in the show he is. Season 1 of Parks and Recreation tries to be cynical but fails spectacularly. The series, even with its similarities, is far too good-natured for a cynical depiction of government. Government, by design, has to actually work for the people. By populating the department with characters that are inept, ineffective, and careless, the mix of personalities just doesn't ring true. Speaking of personalities, breakout character Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt) is another piece that doesn't fit right in the first season. As likable as the character is, the lazy, unemployed doofus' relationship with the intelligent and sophisticated Ann Perkins is another aspect of that season that seems largely out of place.

The Lessons Learned From Season 1 of 'Parks and Recreation' Saved the Series

Despite being on the bubble (as it would be for the entirety of its run), Parks and Recreation was renewed for a second season. Perhaps realizing the gift they had been given, the writers for the show took a hard look at what didn't work for that first season and fixed it. Not by burning it to the ground and building over it, but with a natural progression that made sense for the characters to move beyond what they were initially. They softened Leslie, giving her a humanity that was lost in the first season by her intensity. Better yet, where Leslie was "Michael Scott-level incompetent" in Season 1, that incompetence was removed, allowing Leslie to be a smart, optimistic woman, good at her job and striving to do what's best, even if it means falling on her face.

The writers did the same for the other characters as well, keeping what made them silly and likable and removing those things that would see them perceived as ineffective. April's (Aubrey Plaza) apathy instead became the character's odd quirkiness. Andy got a job as a shoe-shiner but still retained the goofiness that endeared him to viewers. Mark was written out of the show entirely, replaced by the winning combination of Chris (Rob Lowe) and Ben (Adam Scott), with Ben eventually proving to be a far better fit for the ambitious yet kind Leslie. Personal favorite Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) kept his libertarian ways, but his ultra-masculinity was now coming across as a soft parody of the manly man, with a softer edge that belied genuine care for Leslie and crew.

From Season 2 on, Parks and Recreation grew to become one of TV's best workplace comedies. The show maintained a high level of consistency, repeatedly finding humor in a government department and its staff trying to move forward while maintaining Pawnee's time-honored traditions. There was a genuine feel of true relationships being built between the characters, over and above the typical "work friend" trope. Guest stars were given the opportunity to shine, like Megan Mullally's Tammy II, aka "Ron's Kryptonite", and Patton Oswalt's Garth Blundin, with his absolutely epic Star Wars filibuster. And the recurring characters, like Perd Hapley (Jay Jackson), Jeremy Jamm (Jon Glaser), and the never to be forgotten Li'l Sebastian, flesh out the fictional Pawnee to a degree not often seen in television. More importantly, it embraced the infectious joy of its lead character, giving it an optimism that, like its abundance of positive role models, sets it apart from any other show like it. And yes, that includes The Office.