One of television's favorite genres is the workplace sitcom. From the paper-filled desks of Dunder Mifflin in The Office to the mean yet comedic streets of New York in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, viewers love to bring comedy into places of work. These shows allow audiences to feel a sense of levity when it comes to the monotony and stress of the daily grind, providing enjoyable peeks into otherwise mundane environments. Unlike other sitcoms that might be centered on a group of friends or families, these shows focus on a set of co-workers who, more often than not, also become friends and family. With how much time the average person spends working, the appeal of making jokes in those spaces is more than apparent. But in a sea of cubicles, office spaces, and work environments, one show in particular takes the cake.

Parks and Recreation, also known simply as Parks and Rec, is perhaps the best of the best among workplace sitcoms. The series was created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, prominently known for bringing The Office stateside, but this venture from Scranton, Pennsylvania to Pawnee, Indiana might be their best work yet. The show follows Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), the deputy director of the Parks and Recreation Department in her hometown of Pawnee, alongside a colorful and zany ensemble cast of co-workers, friends, and even political rivals. Shot in a mockumentary style, the series is filled with poignant political satire, aspirational role models, and all the gut-busting humor that makes it the most heartwarming and hilarious workplace series.

'Parks and Recreation' Is Realistically Absurd and Absurdly Realistic

Parks and Rec is the best in the game at balancing realism with comedic insanity. With a workplace centered on government work, the show never shies away from portraying the ineptitude and apathy of both the city workers and the residents they serve. However, the series also manages to maintain its sense of lightness and humor through these satirical comments on public service. One of the breakout characters in the series, Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) is a staunch libertarian and vocal complainer about the trappings and uselessness of government bureaucracy. Though he plays a political foil to the over-eager and devoted civil servant role that Leslie inhabits, he is also one of the funniest characters in the whole show. From his lustful and animalistic love-hate relationship with his ex-wife Tammy to his cholesterol-inducing passion for meats and whiskey, Swanson is a perfect encapsulation of Parks and Rec's juggling act between the absurd and the realistic. The humor is never compromised for anything too intensely political, but likewise, the series never actually feels completely unreal.

The citizens of Pawnee are portrayed as annoying and frustrating, as seen in their town halls whenever Leslie tries to wrangle support for city endeavors. They spout irrelevant comments, providing exasperating viewpoints that would make viewers want to pull their hair out because of how realistically absurd it is. Anyone who has worked in customer service or something similar would be quite familiar with this feeling. But all those silly annoyances, even when they escalate to genuine obstacles, are part of the unique atmosphere that Parks and Rec has to offer. It's a show about government employees, so of course the residents are going to be a challenge to work with. Heck, that's part of the job description! But by intertwining the realistic irritations of this workplace with witty dialogue and snappy comedy, the series approaches these obstacles with palatable playfulness instead of defeated cynicism. Not to mention the assortment of hilarious and one-of-a-kind supporting characters that buoy grounded and silly storylines with equal measure.

Leslie Knope Is an Inspiring and Ambitious Leader

One of the main things that sets Parks and Recreation apart from other workplace shows is its excellent combination of ambitious characters and narratives. Though the series begins and is centered on a group of co-workers working for the city Parks and Recreation Department, it allows its characters to naturally progress with their careers, even if it takes them out of the original office. Leslie Knope starts out in one of the smaller departments in a relatively irrelevant city in Indiana, but as the show progresses she eventually becomes a city councilwoman, the Regional Director of the National Parks services, and even the Governor of Indiana.

Audiences get to watch this idealized characterization of a civil servant actually rise up and make substantial, important changes for her community. Her growth as a character runs concurrent with her advancement in her career, so the payoff to her development is seen in some of the most vivid and tangible ways. Considering the aforementioned realism surrounding the challenges of working in the government, Leslie is the perfect character to be the center point of a series like this. Her staunch optimism and devotion to doing good work make her a genuine role model for anyone who wants to pursue a career in civil service. She truly is an ideal representation of a great government worker, who has hopefully inspired more people to follow in her footsteps— which is not something one would typically say about a sitcom character, but it's unerringly true in this case.

In addition to Leslie's career advancements in politics, other characters in the series are also able to move forward in their careers, even if it takes them away from the Parks and Recreation department. Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt) was the breakout star of the series, started out as an unemployed bum of a boyfriend, became an inept but consistent "shoeshinist," before eventually being the star of his own television show, Johnny Karate's Super Awesome Musical Explosion Show. Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari) starts the series as Leslie's assistant, but later becomes an enterprising businessman who, despite several failed attempts, ultimately succeeds in his ambitious goals (albeit not always how he predicted). Even the characters that are not as intertwined in the political structure of the show are able to move forward in their careers and life pursuits, while still being inherently connected to the rest of the group through their friendship and meaningful connections.

'Parks and Recreation' Has TV's Best Friendships and Romances

The ensemble cast of Parks and Rec is one of the most entertaining groups of characters, thanks in large part to the number of engaging and unique dynamics between them. Whether it be a friendship or romance, each character has multiple relationship dynamics that bring out both the heart and humor of each character. April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza) is the young, goth-like deadpan snarky one whose representation of the apathetic college student evolves because of the friendships and mentors she gains in the Parks and Recreation department. Even as Leslie's relentless optimism eventually breaks through to her, causing her to be more ambitious in her career, Ron is standing on the other shoulder encouraging April to continue sticking to her guns about her cynicism and humorous dislike of people.

There's also Garry Gergich (Jim O'Heir), who is also referred to as Jerry, Larry, and Terry because of his role as the resident punching bag and butt of jokes for the rest of the group. However, even as he is perpetually teased until the end, his friendship with the other characters is never in question. His humble demeanor paired with a picture-perfect home life and an ever-grateful attitude allows him to be the punchline in many jokes because it never actually goes too far.

In addition to phenomenal friendships, Parks and Rec has some of the best romantic relationships on television. There's the golden-retriever-meets-black-cat love story of Andy and April, who are one of the most iconic odd couple dynamics in recent television. There's the on-again off-again romance between Ann (Rashida Jones) and Chris (Rob Lowe) that sees two of the most stunning characters constantly flustered over one another. And then, there's the magnum opus of sitcom relationships: Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott).

The introduction of Ben and Chris in Season 2 is often marked as the turning point for the show as it went from good to impossibly great. And while Ben was initially portrayed as a hard-nosed and cynical government budgeter, he softens up and connects with Leslie the more they work together. Through shared ideals and genuinely ardent support for one another, the two develop a deep friendship that becomes a lasting romance. And, in keeping true to the workplace aspect of the show, the two of them are constantly encouraging and helping one another achieve their career goals. Ben sacrifices his job to make sure Leslie doesn't face the consequences of their initial relationship, which was not exactly above board.

When Ben gets an opportunity to work in Washington D.C. for a prominent political campaign, Leslie is the one that pushes him to take the chance, even if it means being apart for months at a time. By the end of the series, the two have not only helped each other in their personal lives, but have pushed their partner to unbelievable heights in their careers. Unlike other TV couples that lose steam and interest once they are finally together, Ben and Leslie only added to the depth of their characters, making for storylines just as engaging as their will-they-won't-they courting of one another.

We Left Our Pawnee Friends on the Highest Note

There is something to be said about a sitcom that ends on a perfect note. Many series often stumble across the finish line, but not Parks and Recreation. The series boasts, quite possibly, the best finale of any television series. As the ensemble cast we know and love are all geared to move on from the Pawnee Parks and Recreation department, they all band together to fix one last broken swing before their lives take them onward and upward. Viewers get snapshots of the future from each of the characters, and each forward-looking glance is more rewarding than the last. After following these characters for years, through different jobs and stages of life, audiences get to see just how great their lives continue to be. Tom continues to be an entrepreneurial spirit, and though his restaurant chain would go bankrupt, his resilience and growth are highlighted by his resurgence as a motivational speaker and author.

Andy and April start their family and have kids, joining Ann and Chris as wonderful parents. Leslie eventually becomes the governor of Indiana and, at some point in the future, her and Ben's household becomes the White House. Though it is never confirmed if Ben or Leslie have stepped into the role of President of the United States, the audience can rest easy knowing that the country is in good hands with one of those two in the Oval Office, as the other is sure to be the best First Lady or Gentleman by their side. The finale was perfectly optimistic, in keeping with the energy of the series. Even if the characters didn't end up where they expected, they all appeared to be on good paths that honored their development and growth throughout 7 seasons.

Parks and Recreation took the most mundane premise and made for one of the best sitcoms on television. From its absurdist realism to its phenomenal inter-character dynamics, it exemplified the best of this genre and managed to be inspirational and optimistic about even the most dysfunctional of workplaces.