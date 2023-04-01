There have been so many iconic comedies on television over the years. Especially when it comes to NBC’s rich library. The modern day genre was revolutionized by the mockumentary style of series which was most famously popularized by The Office. However, the other popular series under NBC’s banner was Parks and Recreation. Even though the series ended its seven season run in 2015, the show’s arguably more popular than ever. Now Fisher-Price has unveiled their new Parks and Rec Little People set that honors our favorite Pawnee Indiana residents.

The set includes the series four main characters in a cute 2.75 inch form. There’s Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) in her classic gray power suit with a delicious waffle in her hand, April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza) not looking too happy with her current predicament, Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) who’s wearing his iconic red shirt and is highly caffeinated with coffee in his hand, and Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt) in his shoe shiner attire wielding a guitar. The background behind them is of the Pawnee Parks and Rec office that’s full of series Easter eggs. This includes a picture of Little Sebastian and a pothole sign which is most likely a reference to the hole Andy fell in at the beginning of Season 1.

The Legacy of Parks and Rec

Parks and Rec is considered one of the funniest series in television history. Running for 112 episodes, the story of a happy-go-lucky government employee, Leslie Knope, trying to keep her town from falling apart while the government crumbles around her never gets old. There was always something to laugh at in Pawnee Indiana with some of the most memorable side characters you’ll ever have the delight of watching. Most people, even if you haven’t watched the series, know of the hilarious powers of Ron Swanson and April Ludgate. In our current social media era, the pair have become the King and Queen of meme culture. Whether it was Ron’s relatable mistrust of the government or April’s hatred of everyone, they helped propel Parks and Rec to its legendary status. However, the list of hilarious side characters are endless. Chris Trager (Rob Lowe), Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott), and Jean-Ralphio Saperstein (Ben Schwartz) are just some of the larger-than-life names you’ll meet in this unpredictable town. There are so many colorful characters that make up Pawnee, so hopefully this is just the start of Fisher-Price love for Parks and Rec.

RELATED: The Best 'Parks and Rec' Scenes Are Between Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally

The Parks and Rec Fisher-Price set is available now and will be $24.99. While you wait for your little slice of Pawnee to arrive, you can stream Parks and Rec in its entirety on Peacock. Check out the new collection below: