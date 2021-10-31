From the late Li'l Sebastian (who is up in horsey heaven as we speak), to the gotcha-getting local TV host, Joan Callamemezzo, the well-loved mockumentary series Parks and Recreation has no shortage of iconic, and even mythic figures. The small town of Pawnee, Indiana is full of oddballs of all shapes and sizes, who build their reputation both on and off-screen. But one figure is perhaps more enigmatic than the rest, existing only, perhaps, in the imagination of one character, a la Tyler Durden.

There is no doubt that the ever-peppy Chris Traeger, played by Rob Lowe, had his ups and downs over his stay in Pawnee. From his failed relationship with Jerry Gergich's mysteriously attractive daughter, Millicent, to his battle with depression and fear of aging, his turn to the frequently-mentioned Dr. Nygard was a running gag on the series. But was there something sinister behind his absence?

On a recent AMA on Reddit (via AV Club) to promote the vinyl release of the Mouse Rat album, the Parks and Recreation creator Mike Schur addressed a fan question asking if there were ever plans for Dr.Nygard to make an on-screen appearance. Schur responded, "Yes, there were." And though there were plans for the doctor to appear, he remained a mystery. However, like other off-screen sit-com characters, such as Maris Crane from Frasier, his character seemed almost too big for him to materialize in a satisfying fashion.

But Schur also offered an alternative explanation for Dr. Nygard's absence: he was imaginary. He then expanded on this take, saying, "[t]he running joke on the show was that Chris Traeger had lost his mind, and Dr. Richard Nygard was just himself, in the mirror, Fight Club-style. Aziz even made up fake business cards for Dr. Richard Nygard with a picture of Rob on them. I still have one somewhere."

This would certainly cast Chris Traeger's (very) frequent visits to Dr. Nygard in a new, sinister light. However, the fact that several other characters on the show also consider themselves to be "Nygardians" does trouble the theory. Despite those pesky contradictions, however, it might be a theory fun enough to make canon, at least in our...imaginations.

If you want another look at Chris Traeger's possible descent into madness, you can stream Parks and Recreation on Peacock.

