The Big Picture Garry Gergich is a caring and dedicated employee unfairly mistreated by coworkers in Parks and Recreation.

Garry may not be the best at his job, but that's no reason for his coworkers to bully, belittle, and sabotage him for fun.

Garry's personal life with his wife and three daughters is happy and fulfilling, but that doesn't excuse the mistreatment he suffers from at work.

Parks and Recreation introduces hysterical characters, from the overzealous and passionate Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) to the uniquely ironic anti-government government employee Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman). But one person in Pawnee's Parks Department deserves more recognition than he gets: Jerry/Garry/Larry Gergich (Jim O'Heir). The series includes a running gag where the entire cast mistreats Jerry/Garry/Larry, often not even using his correct first name (which is Garry, as he will now, rightfully, be called). Though Garry is a dedicated employee, he is mistreated by his coworkers and bosses and never complains, but he should. This treatment crosses into bullying territory on many occasions. Why is everyone so terrible to Garry? Because they can be.

Garry is the most caring team member, always willing to help, even though he is not the most efficient worker. Garry's willingness to follow orders makes him a punching bag and a joke. Even Leslie, a fiercely loving and just woman, treats Garry abominably, blaming him for everything, turning his mistakes into a joke, and using him as a scapegoat. Fortunately, Garry's life outside of work is happy, with a beautiful wife and a close relationship with his three daughters, but that's no excuse for how he is treated. Though it's hard to acknowledge the faults in your favorite characters, the unrepentant bullying of Garry Gergich is unforgivable, showing the darker side of every character in Parks and Recreation. The sentiment may not be popular in Pawnee, Indiana, but Garry deserves justice for the horrible treatment he endured from his supposed friends.

Garry's Treatment on 'Parks and Recreation' Really Is That Bad

The employees of the Parks Department often tease, insult, and offend each other. The likes of April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza), Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari), and Ron are quick to insult anyone if given the chance. But Garry is unfairly targeted, even by the kindest members of the team. Leslie uses making fun of Garry's "cube butt" as a distraction when she nearly reveals her secret relationship to the office. Tom makes fun of Garry's gas while the man is having a heart attack. Tom, April, and Andy (Chris Pratt) have a filter to send any email Garry sends to spam, only seeing a problem with it when they don't get invited to his party. Even when Garry has a good idea, the Parks Department complains and belittles him. It is so bad that in Season 2, Episode 19, "Park Safety," Garry makes up a story about being mugged rather than admitting he injured himself falling while trying to get a burrito that he dropped because he fears what Tom would say. It's clear that for Garry, the Parks Department is a hostile work environment.

Occasionally, characters will do something nice for Garry. Ben (Adam Scott), in particular, sees the issues with how Garry is treated, acknowledging that he likes Garry, but only when the others aren't around to protect his reputation. Admittedly, Garry suggests Ben keep his kindness quiet so as not to become a laughingstock, but Ben's half-hearted friendship is not enough to make up for the years of mistreatment. Donna (Retta) also has a friendship with Garry. Though she makes fun of him, Donna often likes watching Garry work and even uses her wedding to trick the rest of the department into calling Garry by his actual name. Leslie goes out of her way for major events, like his retirement, but the usually over-prepared Leslie has to scramble to make the day special because she forgot Garry was leaving. The rare kind gestures do nothing to make up for the constant bullying Garry receives, demonstrating a major issue in this element of the series.

Does Garry Deserve His Treatment on 'Parks and Recreation'?

Close

Obviously, no one deserves to be bullied, and that alone proves the unfair treatment Garry receives in the show. But, from a perspective of why people may not want to work with or befriend him, it would be understandable if he was belligerent, rude, or bad at his job. But Garry is none of those things. He is a pleasant man, always happy to help, and quick to take on the menial tasks that most would dislike. Garry even comes out of the retirement he worked so hard to reach to help the Parks Department, remaining several more years, and he is the only one who joins Leslie as she moves to the National Parks Department. Garry goes out of his way to be kind, yet he is universally disliked.

It's worth noting that Garry is accident-prone, which is the source of some of the jokes, but they are incredibly mean-spirited. No, Garry is not an efficient worker, but few members of the Parks Department are, especially when compared to Leslie. Maybe it's fair that Donna has a computer backup in place to recover files he accidentally deletes, but that is never what he is insulted for. Instead, the comments are about his weight, clumsy moments, or words he misspeaks. And it's not like the rest of the cast is mistake-free. Donna reveals her backup when April erases the servers. Andy constantly breaks things around the office, and no one teases him. And every time Tom's self-centeredness gets in the way of a project, he is soon trusted with something else, a luxury Garry does not receive.

Garry is by no means an incompetent worker. He becomes the Mayor of Pawnee, proving that he is not as worthless as his coworkers make him out to be. Maybe it is unwise to put too much faith in the voters who consistently elected city councilors Jeremy Jamm (Jon Glaser), a particularly selfish man, and Dexhart (Kevin Symons), who is wildly problematic in his every appearance. However, the series finale shows the future Pawnee that Garry leads, and even Leslie is satisfied with it. Garry makes mistakes, but they are blown far out of proportion in the Parks Department's efforts to make fun of this man for no reason.

Garry's Pleasant Life Is No Excuse for His Treatment in 'Parks and Recreation'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The show makes no secret that Garry has a great life. He has a loving and gorgeous wife, Gayle (Christie Brinkley), and three adult daughters with whom he has a good relationship, much to the shock of his coworkers. Actually, Garry's personal life is better than most of the characters, but they rarely let him talk about himself. The glimpses into the Girgich family show a close-knit and kind environment where Garry, free from the judgment of his coworkers, is more coordinated and carefree. The series finale shows Garry's funeral, revealing that, after a historic run as Mayor, Garry died at 100 with his large and loving family by his side. Basically, Garry's life outside of work is ideal, but that is no excuse for how he is treated.

Though some theorize that Garry leans into his reputation to avoid extra work, his performance is less of an issue than the unnecessary and constant insults he receives for his appearance and minor mistakes. On several occasions, Leslie, Ann (Rashida Jones), Ron, and other characters acknowledge they are mistreating Garry, and, though in these situations, they usually do something kind for him, they quickly revert to their old ways. Their behavior towards Garry puts all the characters in an unflattering light, even those who are not the worst offenders. The unrepentant bullying of poor Garry Girgich is the worst trait of every Parks and Recreation character, showing that none of them are perfect and, in fact, sometimes are just not good people.

Parks and Recreation is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

WATCH ON PEACOCK