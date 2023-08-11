The Big Picture The cast of Parks and Recreation, including fan-favorite horse Li'l Sebastian, rallied together to support the strike, showing their love for the show and its fans.

Retta posted a video on Instagram of herself and her fellow cast members, including Adam Scott and Nick Offerman, ready to strike with their signs.

The reunion of the cast for the strike demonstrates why Parks and Recreation is so special to fans and highlights the continued love and support from the cast.

Few things in this world are as delightful as the cast of Parks and Recreation (said from someone with a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat). While the show ended back in 2015, the cast and crew have continued to share the love for the series around the internet by posting pictures together, hanging out, and genuinely having fun together even though they are no longer coworkers. So it shouldn't be surprising that the cast went together to the picket lines! First, Adam Scott and Nick Offerman were posing for pictures with one another at a picket together at the beginning of the month and now they've rallied the troupes of Pawnee together to support the strikes!

On Retta's Instagram story, she posted a video of herself and her fellow Pawnee actors ready to strike with their signs. The video shows Ben Schwartz, Alison Becker, Colton Dunn, Offerman, Scott, Jim O'Heir and one of the most important cast members to ever grace the screen of Parks and Recreation: Li'l Sebastian. The mini-horse first made his appearance when Leslie (Amy Poehler) is trying to get people to come to the Harvest Festival to raise money for the town. Ben (Scott) doesn't understand the appeal of the small horse but the two loves him. And thus the legend of Li'l Sebastian was born. Bringing him to the picket lines? That's just the icing on the Pawnee cake. As long as said cake wasn't from Paunch Burger.

Not featured in the video but tagged was Aubrey Plaza (who played April Ludgate-Dwyer in the series). Seeing the cast back together to support the strike while one of the show's creators, Mike Schur, is on the negotiating committee for the WGA is just such a beautiful look into why this show is so special to so many of us and why we still love this cast.

Bye Bye Li'l Sebastian

Parks and Recreation was, at first, a spin-off idea made from the team behind the American version of The Office but the show would go on to be its own thing entirely and be something that has inspired so many fans throughout its seven season run. While everyone going to the picket lines to support the unions that they are members of isn't surprising, it is wonderful to see how much they still love this show and the fans it brought to them. I always knew we could count on you, Li'l Sebastian.