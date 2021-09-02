Six years ago, we all bid farewell to Pawnee, Indiana, Leslie Knope, Ron Swanson, and all our favorite characters from Parks and Recreation. Since the show's finale, it's had renewed life through an emotional reunion special and a streaming deal on NBC's Peacock. Now, with the new podcast titled

Parks and Recollection, we can return to the seven glorious seasons of the NBC series.

Parks and Recollection features Chris Traeger himself, Rob Lowe, as producer and host, alongside Parks and Rec writer and producer (and most importantly, Mouse Rat bassist) Alan Yang. Together, they'll take a deep dive into everything that went on behind the scenes of the show, from Lowe's perspective as an actor to Yang's experiences in the writer's room. Naturally, they'll have plenty of guests drop in on the podcast, including Chris Pratt, Ben Schwartz, Fred Armisen, and many more to talk about how they got their roles, how certain characters came to be, or just how something like the Cones of Dunshire made its way to screens.

"This is literally the best, second best, or third best idea for a podcast I’ve ever heard," Lowe said about the prospect of creating a podcast all about the NBC sitcom. "Whether you’re a Parks and Recreation fan or not, this one’s going to be fun!" Per the trailer, the show will tackle all seven seasons an episode at a time, going through show secrets including how April (Aubrey Plaza) and Andy (Pratt) almost didn't end up together and how Schwartz nearly missed out on being Jean-Ralphio. Here's more from Yang on the podcast and his enthusiasm to be a part of it:

I couldn't be more excited to co-host Parks and Recollection. Also just to let you know, in another ten years, I plan on co-hosting another podcast about the making of this podcast called Parks and Recollection Recollection. They're both going to be outstanding.

Parks and Recollection premieres on September 14 and will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more. Check out the trailer below for a teaser of some of Pawnee's darkest secrets that'll be exposed on the show. Go ahead, treat yo' self!

