Parks and Recreation has some of the most beloved sitcom characters in TV history. Many romances transpire between these characters, and they range from true love to truly disastrous. Jail time, long-distance, pregnancies, last-minute weddings, newspaper wedding dresses, and two Tammys, the loves lives of the Parks and Rec department saw it all. These are the most memorable Parks and Recreation relationships ranked from the most toxic to the sweetest.

14. Ron and Tammy 1

Image Via NBC

After meeting Tammy 2, (Megan Mullally) it’s hard to believe that there’s a worse partner for Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) out there in the world. Tammy 1 (Patricia Clarkson) proudly proves that wrong. Ron is known for being drastically changed by whatever woman he’s dating, and he’s very susceptible to manipulation. Since Tammy 1 was in the room when he was born, taught him as his Sunday school teacher, was the first person he ever had sex with, and was his first wife (ew), it’s easy to see where that vulnerability to manipulation comes from. Tammy 1 not only makes Ron act very different from the real Ron, but it’s pretty clear that she’s a predator. Tammy 2 may be trouble, but when it comes to Tammy 1, there’s nowhere to go but up.

13. Ron and Tammy 2

Image Via NBC

Yes – Tammy 2 may not have been manipulating Ron since his birth, but she’s still a devious and all-around scary person. When he’s around her, Ron turns into a kind of sex-crazed maniac and ends up doing things he never would in other circumstances (eloping and ending up in jail, having sex on a diner table, and getting cornrows, to name a few.)

12. Tom and Mona-Lisa

Image Via NBC

Mona-Lisa Saperstein (Jenny Slate) is Tom’s outrageous best friend, Jean-Ralphio Saperstein’s (Ben Schwartz) “twin sister from the same mister”. Tom is mostly along for the ride in this wild relationship – until the ride gets too out of control, even for Tom. Jean-Ralphio might have been right when he called his sister “the wooooooorst”.

11. Ann and Mark

Image Via NBC

Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones) and Mark Brendanawicz (Paul Schneider) are so boring together that they almost seem like a good match. But, once Ann starts seeing other people, it becomes clear that she’s actually not as boring as she was in this relationship. Ann has a bit of Ron’s act-like-your-partner syndrome. Sure, she’s not manipulated quite so easily, but she still admits that she changes as her boyfriends do. Mark made her almost as dull as he was, and it was clear they were never right for each other.

10. Ann and Andy

Image Via NBC

Ann and Andy’s (Chris Pratt) relationship ends so early on in the series that it’s pretty hard to imagine these two in a long-term relationship. Ann may try on many different boyfriends for size, and she may mold herself to fit their lifestyles, but, Ann needs someone more mature, and Andy needs someone who’s a little more interested in impromptu road trips and using Frisbees as plates.

9. Chris and Millicent Gergich

Image Via NBC

Jerry’s (Jim O’Heir) daughter may seem like an unlikely match for Chris Traeger (Rob Lowe). But, in Chris’s eyes, Millicent Gergich (Sarah Wright) is the perfect partner. The two are good together (and look even better together), but it was never quite meant to be. The best thing about Chris and Millicent’s romance is the way Millicent’s rejection knocks Chris off his axis. It sends him into therapy, bettering himself, and positioning his life to end up just as it’s supposed to (calling his therapist, Richard Nygard, more than five times a day).

8. Craig and Typhoon

Image Via NBC

Craig (Billy Eichner) is a character in desperate need of something to calm him down. Enter Typhoon(Rodney To). Though his name may indicate that he’s a natural disaster, he’s just what Craig needs to help him mellow out. And, the flash-forward at the end of the series shows that these two are happy together for the long haul.

7. Tom and Lucy

Image Via NBC

Lucy (Natalie Morales) is down-to-earth and cool, and she manages to be these things while also understanding and appreciating Tom for who he is. Their relationship takes a long time to settle into place and has many ups, downs, breakups, and makeups. But, in the end, Lucy is the perfect first lady to the president of Snake Juice, Entertainment 720, Tom’s Bistro, and many, many more.

6. Donna and Joe

Image Via NBC

Donna (Retta) is known for being a pro dater, having very high standards (she once rejected a professional football player just because she didn’t like the position he played), and never wanting to settle down. For someone with priorities like Donna, Joe (Keegan-Michael Key) is her kryptonite. He’s sweet, attentive, and loving, and being with him makes Donna want to relax, spend nights in, and enjoy monogamy. This initially puts Donna off, but, once she explains to Joe that she wants to balance her fun and spontaneous lifestyle with their cozy, laid-back relationship, things are smooth sailing from there.

5. Ann and Chris

Image Via NBC

Ann and Chris really are a great couple. Though the way they got together in the end was unorthodox, these two were destined to be endgame no matter how it came to be. Ann is a nurse, so she knows which of Chris’s many health worries are valid and which aren’t, and she keeps him grounded. Chris helps Ann to be her best self without compromising who she is. And, getting the perfect family they both wanted is "literally" the best bonus ever.

4. Jerry and Gayle

Image Via NBC

Before Gayle enters, it’s hard to believe that all along, Jerry Gergich is one-half of the ultimate couple goals. But, Gayle (Christie Brinkley) proved those thoughts wrong. This couple has stood the test of time, and they have a sweet and wonderful life together. And, while some (AKA Ben) may have shallow questions about how this unlikely couple came to be, Gayle assures Jerry that she thinks he’s just as handsome as when they first met.

3. Ron and Diane

Image Via NBC

For a man who is like a chameleon that adapts to whatever relationship that he’s in, finding a partner who makes him the best version of himself is key. That’s what Ron found in Diane (Lucy Lawless). Not only does Diane support Ron through all of his many quirks, but she makes him love having a family in ways he never imagined.

2. Andy and April

Image Via NBC

Andy (Chris Pratt) and April (Aubrey Plaza) were the only people who really believed that Andy and April would work. And, boy, were they right. This relationship didn’t necessarily start off on the right foot. Andy counted backwards to see whether he was too old to date April; April got mad that Andy kissed Ann and bribed him to do favors to repay her; the list goes on. Then, they only dated for one month before tying the knot. But regardless of whether they seemed destined for happily ever after, these two were a truly perfect match. It’s hard to imagine either of them planning Halloween parties, adopting a three-legged dog, or goofing their way through life with anyone else.

1. Leslie and Ben

Image Via NBC

Of all the TV couples in the world, Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott) are one of the best. This slow-burn romance puts others to shame. Even when the going gets tough, these two never doubt their love for each other. Leslie and Ben support each other through all the ups and downs of life, and there’s nothing they can’t take on together (including triplets, campaigns, and periods of long-distance). Whenever they say, “I love you, and I like you” it is sure to pull on the heartstrings of even the most skeptical of viewers.

