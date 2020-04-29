Here’s How to Watch the ‘Parks and Recreation’ Reunion Special

Fans of Parks and Recreation have been waiting for a reunion to happen pretty much since the moment the series finale aired in 2015. Well, a reunion is finally happening, under what I’m sure no one will argue are the strangest set of circumstances imaginable. The entire main cast (plus a few guest stars) filmed an episode entirely on Zoom based around the idea of Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) trying to keep everyone connected during the coronavirus quarantine. So how do you watch it?

The answer to that question is refreshingly simple – just tune in to NBC Thursday, April 30th at 8:30 pm EST. That’s it. If you can’t catch it live, it’ll be available to stream on NBC’s website and on Peacock TV beginning the following day, May 1st. If you don’t have live TV in your house, there are a number of different services you can use, such as YouTube TV and Hulu Live, both of which offer free trial periods you can cunningly take advantage of.

The Parks and Rec special is a joint effort with State Farm and Subaru of America, who, along with NBCUniversal and the cast and producers of Parks and Recreation, will match any donations made during the broadcast up to $500,000. So basically, if you miss it, you are a bad person. Check out the trailer for the special below.