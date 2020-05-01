You Can Watch the Full ‘Parks and Recreation’ Reunion on YouTube for Free

If you’re not currently flushed with caaa-aaa-aaa-sh and can’t afford cable or a Peacock subscription, you can still watch the entire Parks and Recreation reunion for free. NBC uploaded the delightful half-hour special to YouTube, and we can’t recommend checking it out any harder. It is a freaking balm for the soul right now. Dare I say it is 5,000 times better than “Candle in the Wind”? I do. I dare say that.

The special, led by show creator and showrunner Michael Schur, reunited all of Pawnee, Indiana’s finest oddballs one more time, catching us up (via Zoom) with Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman), April and Andy Ludgate-Dwyer (Aubrey Plaza and Chris Pratt), Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari), and pretty much every other familiar face that made Parks and Rec a loveable revolving door of cartoon characters come to life. (The return of a certain MCU actor not named Chris Pratt filled me with unspeakable levels of joy.) Yes, it included Ben Schwartz‘s Jean-Ralphio Saperstein, and yes, it could and should have included more of Ben Schwartz’s Jean-Ralphio Saperstein.

Here’s the extended Jean-Ralphio clip from the wonderful #ParksAndRec special last night. It was the first time not getting a haircut for months made sense. And here’s the link if you want to donate to Feeding America’s Covid Response Fund- https://t.co/q9T43zgP5R. #ParksandRec pic.twitter.com/xAl6mIAYjo — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) May 1, 2020

The whole thing doubled as a fundraiser for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which you can also throw some bills toward even if you don’t watch the special. But you should, because it’s marvelous, for dozens of reasons laid out here in Adam Chitwood’s full review.

