Parks and Recreation may be a sitcom with colorful characters and storylines that sometimes border on the ridiculous, but it also includes emotional and dramatic twists. One such development is Leslie Knope's (Amy Poehler) Season 4 City Council race, as she takes a huge step towards her dream only to get rejected and try again. No one is more passionate about city government than Leslie, so her friends helping her as she runs against the less-than-qualified opponent, Bobby Newport (Paul Rudd), makes for a funny and heartfelt premise for the season. Yet the season finale, "Win, Lose, or Draw," drives that home with Leslie losing the election until a recount turns in her favor. The victory is a satisfying end to Season 4, but before settling on it, the series wrote and even filmed a version where she lost.

Co-creator Michael Schur explained to EW that throughout the season, Leslie's ending was a topic of debate, with arguments supporting her victory and loss. Though Schur claims to have settled on her becoming a City Councilor two weeks before shooting the episode, he did confirm that an alternate ending was created. Consisting of a concession speech thanking her friends and promising to continue to fight for her beliefs that Poehler delivered "incredibly well," this ending would have propelled the story in a different direction but was ultimately discarded in favor of a happy ending to Leslie's campaign.

Leslie Losing Would Have Taken Way From The Park's Department's Gift

While the creative team behind Parks and Rec debated whether Leslie should win, they chose to allow it, and Schur cited two very valid reasons. The first involves the season's Christmas episode, "Citizen Knope." In this episode, Leslie has been dropped by her campaign manager after her relationship with Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott) created a scandal. Determined to get Leslie as present as thoughtful as the ones she gives them, Leslie's friends volunteer their time and energy to help Leslie achieve her dream, replacing her campaign staff as a gift to her. While the gesture is touching, no matter the end, their sacrifice would make a loss more disappointing. Ann (Rashida Jones), Ron (Nick Offerman), and the rest provide an interesting campaign as their inexperience is evident, but they never give up on Leslie. Schur recognized that Leslie losing after the incredible effort her friends and coworkers put in would have been an especially bleak place to end, but they still tried to develop a version where she lost.

Leslie's Victory Worked Because It Avoided The Biggest Concern

Despite the depressing implications, this alternate ending was considered for the sake of Parks and Rec's future. Though her position on the City Council offered new story opportunities, it would take Leslie away from the Parks Department, which is the show's core. As deputy director of the Parks Department, Leslie had daily interactions with established characters with whom she had developed the dynamic that carried the show. This concern created doubts about Leslie moving on, and rightly so, yet it ended up not being an issue. In the series, Leslie becomes a City Counselor while still working at the Parks Department, which was the option that allowed Leslie's victory to move forward. Yet the creators were unsure of the legality of this option, and the rules-following Leslie couldn't break the law.

While developing the season, the creators found conflicting reports on whether Leslie could continue to work in the government if she won her election. However, a meeting with a member of the Indiana State House of Representatives who served on the state election commission cleared things up. Schur explained in his EW interview that India has a rule stating, "You have to have a significant position in the government to render you unable to hold office." While the meaning isn't exactly clear, the Indiana State House of Representatives member confirmed that the deputy director of the Parks Department would not be considered a significant government position, allowing Leslie to keep her job and become a City Councilor. Ultimately, this compromise was the best of both worlds, giving the satisfaction of victory while not shaking up the show's structure too much. Leslie's increased power became a stepping stone to greater things as she received more opportunities later in the series. However, even outside of Pawnee, the loss was closer than it seemed, and, somewhat ironically, Leslie did have the concession speech Ben claimed never to have written.

