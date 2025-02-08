Over 7 seasons, Parks and Recreation introduced many interesting couples. Some were doomed, like Ann (Rashida Jones) and Tom (Aziz Ansari) or Ron (Nick Offerman) and Tammy (Megan Mullally), while others became well-developed and long-lasting relationships. With Ben (Adam Scott) and Leslie (Amy Poehler), Ann and Chris (Rob Lowe), and Ron and Diane (Lucy Lawless), there is fierce competition for the series' best couple, but April (Aubrey Plaza) and Andy (Chris Pratt) are at the top of the list.

These two have a unique opposites-attract charm, and their relationship lasts the longest. The unlikely pair get married in Season 3 and never break up. While they have childish tendencies, they encourage and bring out the best in each other. On the surface, April and Andy are an odd pairing, but they are perfect for each other despite their differences. From the beginning, the chemistry between the enthusiastic musician and the deadpan intern is undeniable, yet it wasn't part of the original plan. April and Andy's romance wasn't on anyone's mind until Aubrey Plaza went off script, inspiring what became Parks and Rec's best love story.

'Parks and Rec' Didn't Plan on April and Andy

It shouldn't be a surprise that April and Andy's long-term romance wasn't in the plan because Andy wasn't supposed to be a permanent character. Introduced as Ann's lazy boyfriend who fell into the pit, Andy was going to be written off, but the series made adjustments because they didn't want to lose Pratt. Andy's character drastically changed when he became more of a fixture, and it was for the better. Yet, it wasn't changing Andy into the lovable man-child fans know that inspired his relationship with April. As series creator Greg Daniels revealed during a panel at the Paley Center in 2011, that came down to a single improvised line from Plaza in the Season 1 finale, "Rock Show."

The episode features Andy getting back on stage now that his cast is removed, and he invites the Parks team to his show. However, as he tries to explain the kind of music his band, Scarecrow Boat (later renamed Mouse Rat), plays to the Parks employees, no one really understands. Andy rejects the term "rock," preferring to leave his style undefined, which confuses everyone except April, who shows interest, saying, "I totally get what you mean." This unassuming moment establishes a connection between them, but it wasn't scripted. In the panel discussion, Plaza explains that she added the line because April would think Andy was cute and decided to be a little flirty, which got the creator's thinking. April showing interest in Andy's band is a starting point for them in the series and the idea. Of course, it had to be developed much more, but Plaza's addition set the ball rolling for April and Andy.

April and Andy Have a Supportive Relationship in 'Parks and Rec'