Parody movies are a polarizing breed. On the one hand, they take mainstream hits and twist them into hilariously absurd spectacles that are almost impossible not to laugh at. On the other hand, their pointless plots, cliched tropes, and crude humor can be major turn-offs for those who aren’t fans of the genre. At their best, parody movies like Spaceballs and Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery can be not only funny but actually insightful, too, dissecting tropes and clichés while making you laugh.

However, parody movies can also be cheap, lazy, and more outrageous than outright funny, and let’s not kid anyone around: the 2000s were a golden era for these outrageous flicks. In a time when political correctness wasn’t as front-and-center as it is today, these films pushed boundaries and served up a brand of humor that was as tasteless as it was uproarious. Celebrating a generation of these deliciously bad comedies, these are the best so-bad-they’re-good parody movies of the 2000s, ranked. They are ridiculous, silly, often offensive, borderline stupid, and yet endlessly fun.

10 ‘Vampires Suck’ (2010)

Directed by Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer

Vampires Suck is a parody that unapologetically mocks the global tween sensation Twilight with all the subtly of a jackhammer — everything’s amped up to the extremes. Set in the hilariously named Spork, Washington, audiences follow the clueless Becca (Jenn Proske) as she returns home and fails to notice the town’s heavy Halloween theme or the fact that her childhood friend Jacob White (Christopher N. Riggi) has sprouted canine features. Soon, she falls for the brooding, sickly pale Edward Sullen (Matt Lanter), a vampire with a penchant for being moody and a family that looks perpetually on the verge of an emo breakdown.

Audiences don’t have to be a Twilight aficionado to enjoy this flick. But for anybody who’s been keeping up with the original novels and movies, the parodied references in Vampires Suck are spot on. On top of its corny jokes, celebrity jabs, and pop culture nods, the film isn't afraid to mock Twilight’s melodrama and sparkly vampires, making it a love letter to anyone who’s ever cringed through Bella and Edward’s tortured romance.

9 ‘Disaster Movie’ (2008)

Directed by Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer

Disaster Movie stays true to its title: it is one juggernaut of every disaster anyone could think of. A chaotic mashup of natural disasters and even more catastrophic pop culture parodies, the film follows Will, Lisa and their friends desperately fleeing from man-made and natural calamities. Over one wild night, the group bumps into everyone from Batman to Hannah Montana along the way.

The movie doesn’t shy away from mocking everything in sight, taking particular aim at the shallow nature of teen entertainment and blockbuster overkill. If anyone’s looking for a time capsule into the mid-2000s, this movie is it. Disaster Movie has a plot thinner than a slice of paper, but its cynical humor finds a way to land a few unexpected laughs. The jabs at Hannah Montana’s consumerism and High school Musical’s forced wholesomeness are delightfully twister. However, some scenes drag on for too long, quickly killing the jokes.

8 ‘Dance Flick’ (2009)

Directed by Damien Dante Wayans

Dance Flick throws every dance movie trend into a blender and hits “parody” at full speed. Thomas Uncles, a street dancer with big dreams, teams up with the perky Megan White to compete in an epic dance battle. There’s no real story to follow, but what the film lacks in a cohesive plot makes up for it by leaning into its absurdity, sprinkling pop culture references like Fame and High School Musical throughout, which are surprisingly clever at times.

Essence Atkins delivers a solid comedic performance, and Shoshana Bush’s Megan is endearingly quirky. The dance sequences sparkle, though the script often trips over itself, relying on too much crude humor. It’s politically incorrect in every sense, poking fun at everyone from suburban whites to communities of other races. But for audiences willing to put up with it, Dance Flick might just be the ultimate guilty pleasure.

Directed by Aaron Seltzer

Date Movie is a no-holds-barred spoof of every romantic in existence, poking fun at the genre’s most iconic films. Down-on-her-luck waitress Julia Jones believes she’ll be forever alone until she meets the overly British and unfortunately named Grant Fockyerdoder. But before they can have their dream wedding, they must survive meddling friends, over-the-top families, and countless rom-com tropes.

The film takes aim at everything from My Big Fat Greek Wedding to Meet the Fockers, with Alyson Hannigan playing the lovable parody of every awkward heroine and Adam Campbell perfectly embodying the stereotypical romantic lead. Sophie Monk delivers a spot-on performance as the “bitchy best friend” trope, and Tony Cox’s spoof of Hitch is a standout. Date Movie is ridiculous and packed with cheese that would even make the most dedicated rom-com lover roll their eyes and cringe at all the gooiness.

6 ‘Meet the Spartans’ (2008)

Directed by Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer

Meet the Spartans is a wildly over-the-top parody of 300, where King Leonidas leads his absurdly small army of 13 Spartans into battle armed with nothing but capes, leather underwear, and painted-on abs. But instead of just facing off against Persians, Leonidas must also deal with pop culture invaders like Rocky Balboa, the Autobots, and even a hilariously grotesque Paris Hilton.

A non-stop barrage of sight gags and ridiculous jokes, from slow-motion fight scenes to bizarre celebrity cameos. Delivering every line with perfect deadpan humor, the film also has surprisingly outlandish moments. Case in point: that one scene where the Spartans leave for battle singing “I Will Survive” hand-in-hand. Meet the Spartans is neither highbrow nor subtle, and it definitely isn’t accurate to the original historical source material — but hey, it’s got some seriously silly laughs.

5 ‘Elvira's Haunted Hills’ (2001)

Directed by Sam Irvin

Elvira’s Haunted Hills is a campy, spooky romp through the gothic Carpathian Mountains, where Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, finds herself staying in a mysterious castle that’s as strange as its owner, Vladimir Hellsubus. Set in 1851, Elvira is on her way to Paris for a can-can revue with her sidekick, Zou Zou, when a series of eerie events unfold. If that’s not enough, Elvira bears an uncanny resemblance to the count’s long-dead wife, which stirs up all sorts of supernatural chaos.

In a traditional sense, Elvira’s Haunted Hills doesn’t parody any existing films. However, it is a tongue-in-cheek parody of the horror classics of Vincent Price and the low-budget Edgar Allan Poe adaptations of Roger Corman. With over-the-top humor, intentionally cheesy sets, and Elvira’s signature sass, Elvira's Haunted Hills doesn’t take itself too seriously. It’s not the best technical masterpiece, but it’s part of the charm.

4 ‘Superhero Movie’ (2008)

Directed by Craig Mazin

A slapstick spoof that riffs on classic superhero origin stories, Superhero Movie is the antithesis to the works of Marvel and DC. High school misfit Rick Riker stumbles into his new powers after a radioactive dragonfly bite, gaining abilities as absurd as they are superhuman. Struggling to control his newfound talents, like uncontrollable flying, Rick must face his destiny as the new superhero Dragonfly.

Though the humor can be hit-or-miss, there are more laughs than expected, thanks to Bell’s clever spoofs and solid comedic timing. The plot sticks close the the superhero formula but funnily has a nuanced tone as Dragonfly also navigates teen awkwardness and unrequited love while dealing with a villain hell-bent on immortality. Overtly stupid, Superhero Movie is a fun, silly ride and one of the best so-bad-they're-good movies of the 2000s.

3 ‘Johnny English’ (2003)

Directed by Peter Howitt

Johnny English is a riotous James Bond parody that takes spy tropes and cranks them up to 11. The iconic Rowan Atkinson stars as the inept secret agent Johnny English, Britain’s last hope after a disastrous funeral attack wipes out the country’s top spies. Along with his dependable sidekick Bough, Johnny is tasked with solving the case of the stolen Crown Jewels, with suspicions pointing to the eccentric French villain, Pascal Sauvage.

A parody of the 21st-century James Bond movies, Johnny English sees Atkinson striping off his Mr. Bean tropes and slip into something more slick and demure. But, of course, he’s not the best spy the agency has. With his impeccable knack for physical comedy and deadpan reactions, combined with Malkovich’s over-the-top accent, every “serious” scene becomes hilariously elevated — think fumbling through fight sequences or inadvertently outsmarting foes. While it leans on a few predictable jokes, Johnny English is a laugh-out-loud spoof that doesn’t mock its source material too much.

2 ‘Not Another Teen Movie’ (2001)

Directed by Joel Gallen

Not Another Teen Movie is a shamelessly fun parody that rips into every teen movie cliché from the ‘80s and ‘90s. At John Hughes High School, Jake, the stereotypical jock, takes a bet to transform Janey, the “pretty ugly girl,” into the prom queen. Along the way, he’s thwarted by his scheming sister, Catherine, and his jealous ex, Priscilla.

The film takes a sledgehammer to beloved classics like She’s All That and The Breakfast Club, gleefully lampooning their most iconic moments and tropes. It doesn’t shy away from poking fun at the standard cast of characters—think the token black guy, the desperate virgins, and the hilariously inappropriate naked foreign exchange student, Areola. With its raunchy humor and outrageous scenes, Not Another Teen Movie is a wild ride through high school hijinks and a defining teen movie of the 2000s that's perfect for fans of satire and high school movies.

1 ‘Scary Movie’ (2000)

Directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans

The title of the OG parody goes to none other than Scary Movie. A groundbreaking triumph that shook the masses and kicked off a new wave of spoof comedies, the film makes sure that every scene is filled with gleeful irreverence. After accidentally killing a man, a group of clueless teens—including Cindy Campbell and Bobby Prinze—dispose of the body, only to find themselves hunted by a bumbling serial killer sporting a familiar mask. As the body count rises, Cindy and her friends must navigate through an increasingly chaotic and hilarious series of horror film clichés to survive the night.

Packed with outrageous gross-out humor and clever parodies of Scream and other horror classics, Scary Movie steers away from pushing boundaries. The film revels in its over-the-top humor, from its offbeat takes on horror tropes to its ridiculous sex jokes. Cheri Oteri shines with her memorable performance, and while the film's stereotyping and shock humor might ruffle some feathers, it’s all in good fun. Scary Movie is a wild, if slightly raucous, treat and a genuinely funny and surprisingly refreshing parody that remains untouchable.

