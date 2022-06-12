Making a decent parody flick can be a tough gig. It’s crucial to get right; the jokes need to land without coming across as forced or cheap; the film has to be enjoyable enough to land on its own two feet, and the timing has to be right.

We’ve seen enough of these movies over the years to know what sticks out and what will inevitably flop. Amongst the doozies is often a gem – as rare as they can be. Though some have gone to create their own franchises, there’s nothing like the original, and these parody flicks never miss.

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Coming of age teen-romantic-dramedies are the foundation of 1980s to early 2000s cinema. Films of all varieties would all toss their names into the hat before pulling out a winner; there’s a quirky charm to the likes of cult-classics Cruel Intentions, Varsity Blues, She’s All That that cannot be ignored; there always seems to be a fundamentally life-changing undertone that threads through the narrative, and we clutch onto them as if our lives depend on it. Nothing appeals to us more though than watching our favorite teen tropes merge into one, and Not Another Teen Movie delivers the gift that keeps on giving.

If there’s anything to take away from this parody, it’s that Chris Evansand comedy go hand in hand like a fine wine and cheese night. The stereotypes are spot on with the cast playing into them with ease; nothing really makes sense in the sort of movies they are setting out to mock, and Not Another Teen Movie is constantly finding fresh ways to acknowledge this, even going to the lengths of putting on a wacky, albeit catchy, musical number. It does not hold back in taking shots at clichés, which makes the film so good to watch. There are plenty jokes that land without a hitch; it’s genuinely funny, something elevated by the on-the-nose humor.

Scary Movie (2000)

Scary Movie takes a bold stance in poking fun at a film that already stands as a parody to the horror genre; it’s the inception of spoof movies. Where Scream is a meta take on the classic conventions of horror, it still manages to successfully balance itself up with a tense and frightening story; the concept behind Scream works because it doesn’t stray too far off reality. The film plays on a morbid authenticity of a fixation gone extreme, and makes you think twice about answering the phone.

This 2000 slasher-comedy, however, does not present the same qualms – in fact, it encourages you to interact with the unknown caller if not for anything than to yell that famous line: “Wazzzzzup!” The Scary Movie franchise has more than enough material to wipe the fear factor from whichever horror it sets its sights on, but the first film is unmatched in its crude humor. Combining the plots of two 90s favorites, Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scary Movie ensures that you’ll never look at either movie the same way again.

Hot Shots (1991)

A quintessential 80s classic it may be, but there is no denying that Top Gun is a spoof script’s dream; for all the joy that it continues to give us, whether that’s through karaoke, epic dogfights, the phenomenon that is the volleyball montage, or Tom Cruise donning the aviators, Top Gun is extremely cheesy. We’re not saying that’s a bad thing, but with the jokes written for them, Top Gun practically signs its own death warrant and saunters off on its merry way, and Hot Shots is quick to take the bait.

Starring Charlie Sheen and Cary Elwes, Hot Shots stands out amongst the comical capers of The Naked Gun franchise. It is a worthy parody indeed. Full of slapstick entertainment and gags, the 1991 comedy never fails to bring in the laughs. This is arguably one of the greatest spoof movies ever made; it is totally outrageous, and while Sheen and Elwes are at the forefront of the hilarity, it’s Lloyd Bridges who undoubtedly steals the whole show. Physical comedy isn’t always an easy gag to fulfill, however, Hot Shots takes it like a casual walk in the park.

Spaceballs (1987)

You’d think Star Wars is an untouchable franchise considering the legacy it continues to leave behind. Beginning back in 1977, the first venture into a galaxy far, far away celebrated its 45th anniversary recently. Star Wars is the type of cinematic universe that most fans of sci-fi hope to be involved with at some time or another, and in 1987, Mel Brooks got his two cents in to add a well-seasoned touch of comedy with his take on the original trilogy.

Spaceballs flushes out Vader’s iconic line with an entire encyclopedia of what went on to become beloved pop culture references. Brooks is a comedy genius, perhaps even the king of this genre. Spaceballs is hilarious as it parodies a number of cinema greats, including Alien, Star Trek, and Planet of the Apes. The cast is fantastic in their roles; John Candy and Bill Pullman play off one another to perfection as the roguish heroes whereas Rick Moranis' Dark Helmet and George Wyner's Colonel Sandurz thrive on delivering the most simplistic jokes without an ounce of common sense between them.

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Like Star Wars, Star Trek is commodity within the sci-fi genre. There is a lot of material to take away, ranging from television to cinema across 60 years. Galaxy Quest comes out at a time when parody movies are integrating themselves back into the mainstream, but it stands out against its competitors with playful jabs towards the Star Trek franchise and the homage it attempts to pay to the wide, global following received by the series.

This is the perfect tribute to the genre. Amidst the comedy, there is an awful lot of heart rooted within the story. It appreciates the source of all its jokes; the cast is incredible and in tune with each other; Alan Rickman is nothing short of brilliant as the once serious actor caught up in the bonanza of the fictionalized television series. Galaxy Quest never gets old, and is worthy of revisiting whenever the opportunity arises.

Robin Hood Men in Tights (1993)

Of course Mel Brooks is deserving of a second mention; this time he branches out into Sherwood Forest as Cary Elwes dons the bow and arrow in Robin Hood: Men in Tights. The film might not have been a hit with critics, but the fans absolutely eat it up, and rightfully so.

As silly as Men in Tights is, it is a blast to watch. The story of Robin Hood has been told so many times before, though never to this effect. Elwes and Brooks are a formidable duo with the former showing that he is thoroughly underrated when it comes to comedy. Even if the idea of the film doesn’t appeal to you, Elwes’ performance is all you’ll need to commit to seeing out the runtime.

Young Frankenstein (1974)

You can’t talk about parody movies without mentioning another Mel Brooks classic. When the grandson of Victor Frankenstein sets out to prove his grandfather isn’t what people believe him to be, but in the process reanimates his very own creation. This is Brooks at his finest; Young Frankenstein is a barrel of laughs through and through.

Slapstick is prevalent – and arguably an unbeatable form of entertainment. The film is full of witty charm; it truly is one of a kind and lets Brooks and Gene Wilder do what they do best. Young Frankenstein is a masterpiece in every sense of the word, and will proceed to go down as one of the best comedies of all time.

