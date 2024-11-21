The A24 coming-of-age film Parthenope debuted on May 21, 2024, at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Now, months later, the production company has dropped an official trailer for the movie ahead of its theatrical release next year. From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino, who also wrote the screenplay, Parthenope follows a young woman, born in the sea of Naples in 1950, who searches for happiness over the long summers of her youth, falling in love with her home city and its many memorable characters.

Described as “a monumental and deeply romantic story of a lifetime,” Parthenope features an outstanding ensemble cast including Celeste Dalla Porta, Stefania Sandrelli, Gary Oldman, Silvio Orlando, Luisa Ranieri, Isabella Ferrari, Silvia Degrandi, Lorenzo Gleijeses, Daniele Rienzo, Dario Aita, Marlon Joubert, Alfonso Santagata, Biagio Izzo, and Peppe Lanzetta. Producers are Lorenzo Mieli, Ardavan Safaee, Anthony Vaccarello and Sorrentino. Following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, it was released in Italy by PiperFilm on October 24, 2024, and next year, as announced by A24, it will hit U.S. theaters on February 7, 2025.

Parthenope is indeed a sight to behold in the new teaser below, as she allures every man with her raw beauty and charm. The trailer begins with the title character stepping out of the ocean, smiling, after which another scene shows an elderly man asking her, “If I were 40 years younger, would you marry me?” She counters, “If I were 40 years older, would you marry me?” “You’re a sly one,” he jokingly tells her. Elsewhere in the clip, Oldman’s character, John Cheever, asks Parthenope, “Are you aware of the disruption your beauty causes?” She grins, “I’m starting to suspect something.”

How Good Is ‘Parthenope?’

While Parthenope may appeal to several, it has received mixed reviews from critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a 32% rating, and in Collider’s review, Sorrentino is praised for capturing “the natural world with such affection and magnificent detail,” but the movie is described as “frustrating.” It reads:

“Parthenope is a slice-of-life movie that spans decades of one person’s life but ends up just being a string of a string of conversations between Parthenope and men who want to f--k her. But, remember, she’s smart, so it’s not sexist, okay!? It's simply a film following years of a person's life. Sound familiar? To compare it to a similar film (in concept) like Forrest Gump, makes Parthenope all the more frustrating.”

Parthenope lands in theaters on February 7, 2025.