The idea of a lost film is probably familiar to most movie buffs, especially those who enjoy older movies and/or studying the history of cinema. At a point in history, film was seen as a more disposable medium, and there were fewer efforts made to preserve the art form (not helped by the fact that physical film was harder to store and organize than film that’s been converted digitally, and can be stored on a hard drive). The list of interesting-sounding movies completely lost to time is a long and saddening one.

But between completely lost movies and entirely well-preserved movies lies the idea of partially lost movies; sometimes just missing a scene or two, while sometimes it’s only a scene or two that remains intact. The following titles can all be watched today, but in an incomplete form, and have some content – be it a handful of minutes or more than half their runtime – seemingly forever lost.

10 'Greed' (1924)

Director: Erich von Stroheim

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2024, Greed is a gripping and dark drama that shows how the titular feeling/emotion has remained prevalent throughout human history, and something capable of destroying lives. The premise of Greed is simple, befitting its broad title, following how winning a large prize in a lottery reshapes the dynamics between three people who were once on better terms, with both winners and losers alike negatively impacted by a sudden gain in wealth.

It succinctly argues money isn’t the key to happiness in a way that still holds up, and thankfully, much of the film can still be appreciated, with a coherent 140-minute cut that still exists. Yet the film was originally more of an epic, and ran closer to four hours (with a cut before that being longer still, at nine hours). Those who want to see the four-hour version sort of can, as there exists a re-edit where many of the missing scenes are replaced by still images, which might well remain as good as it gets.

Rent on Apple TV

9 'The Magnificent Ambersons' (1942)

Director: Orson Welles

Orson Welles made one of the most acclaimed movies of the 1940s with Citizen Kane, and indeed, the reputation of said film has only grown as the decades have gone on, with it being considered an all-time great. His follow-up to that 1941 film was released the next year: The Magnificent Ambersons, and even in its fractured state, it’s still possible to glimpse how, in many ways, it’s of a comparable quality to Welles’s best-known film.

The Magnificent Ambersons initially ran for a not-at-all unreasonable length of 131 minutes, but the studio went against Welles’s wishes, regrettably, and removed more than 40 minutes, re-editing things drastically so that it ended up clocking in at less than 90 minutes. The family drama still resonates in some ways, with great visuals and impressive acting, but it does feel severely compromised and poorly paced, so it’s a huge shame so much of it remains missing to this day.

Watch on Tubi

8 'My Best Friend’s Birthday' (1987)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Image Via Super Happy Fun

Of all the partially lost films, My Best Friend’s Birthday is one of the most modern examples, as it came out long after the era in which certain parts of certain films were either accidentally lost, or had their limited prints intentionally destroyed. Only about half of this low-budget comedy remains to this day, and in an incredibly low-quality, too… yet it’s worth mentioning because it could well be counted as Quentin Tarantino’s first film, made before he went on to become a huge filmmaking success in the 1990s (and beyond).

Certain scenes ended up getting lost, and because Tarantino wasn’t very thrilled with what he had anyway, reshoots weren’t done and anything salvageable was edited into a 36-minute cut, as opposed to the intended 70 minutes that the full version would’ve run for. It’s certainly worth checking this out for anyone who’s a big Tarantino fan, though don’t go in expecting anything close to the quality of his later (and more well-known) movies.

7 'The Big Boss' (1971)

Director: Lo Wei

Image via National General Pictures

There are unfortunately few Bruce Lee movies out there in general, owing to the fact that the legendary martial arts/action movie star passed away at a tragically young age, with three main action films released during his lifetime and then an additional two (arguably one and a half) coming out posthumously. Things get sadder with the realization that one of those precious few Bruce Lee movies, The Big Boss, doesn’t even exist in its complete form.

He plays a character in The Big Boss who’s against using violence, though increasingly dire circumstances push him further and further, and at a point, he unleashes, and the audience witnesses what they likely came to a Bruce Lee movie to see. Some of the more violent and adult scenes were edited out for international release, and it’s the edited version that’s remained accessible to this day.

Watch on Plex

6 'A Star Is Born' (1954)

Director: George Cukor

The fact some of 1954’s A Star Is Born went missing is rather surprising, because it’s an iconic film starring both Judy Garland and James Mason, and is arguably the best movie to tell the familiar “Star Is Born” story. Said story’s well-known at this point, and only needs the briefest of summaries: two entertainers fall in love, one’s on the rise, one’s not as popular as they used to be, and drama/conflict ensues.

It originally clocked in at just over three hours, had about half-an-hour cut for its general release, and was almost entirely restored in subsequent decades. That being said, the restored version runs for 178 minutes, while the original premiere version was 182 minutes, meaning that even if 1954’s A Star Is Born has been mostly found, a small part of this well-loved musical remains missing.

Watch on Tubi

5 'The Idiot' (1951)

Director: Akira Kurosawa

Image via Shochiku

As demonstrated earlier by Orson Welles and The Magnificent Ambersons, not even masterful filmmakers are immune to particularly cut-happy studio executives. The legendary Akira Kurosawa felt the same wrath Welles did during his filmmaking career, perhaps most tragically (and dramatically) with 1951’s The Idiot, which was originally a two-part movie where both halves, if watched together, would equate to an almost 4.5-hour-long film.

It was based on the Fyodor Dostoyevsky novel of the same name, and given that said novel has more than 700 pages, it’s understandable why a film adaptation would be lengthy. The edited version of The Idiot still runs for a decently long 166 minutes, but remains notably shorter than what Kurosawa had originally envisioned. 40 years later, Kurosawa himself was still searching for the missing footage to restore The Idiot, but it seems as though such a reconstruction will sadly never come to fruition.

Watch on Criterion Channel

4 'Metropolis' (1927)

Director: Fritz Lang

Image via Parufamet

No discussion about film preservation, lost movies, or reconstructed films can ever be complete without bringing up Metropolis. This was arguably the greatest film Fritz Lang ever made, and a defining work within the science fiction genre that still feels influential, relevant, and even timeless, considering its visual spectacle and its simple yet powerful story about a war between classes in a futuristic society that’s utopian for some and dystopian for others.

For 80 years, Metropolis existed as a spectacular yet somewhat frustrating viewing experience, with only about 75% of the film remaining, leading to title cards having to explain what happened during various missing scenes. But in 2008, almost all the lost footage was found in Argentina, of all places, and Metropolis was almost entirely restored, with about an extra half-hour of footage added. There are still a few minutes missing, and the new footage from 2008 is of a noticeably worse quality than everything else, but it is still a minor miracle that Metropolis has been almost fully recovered.

Metropolis Release Date February 6, 1927 Director Fritz Lang Cast Alfred Abel , Gustav Fröhlich , Rudolf Klein-Rogge , Fritz Rasp , Theodor Loos , Erwin Biswanger Rating NONE Runtime 114 Main Genre Drama

Watch on Hoopla

3 'Firelight' (1964)

Director: Steven Spielberg

It might be tempting to think of the acclaimed TV movie Duel as the first film Steven Spielberg ever directed, but if you want to get technical, there’s also the existence of an almost entirely lost film called Firelight that arguably takes the crown. It was made for a few hundred dollars and directed by Spielberg when he was still a teenager, screened just once, with only a few minutes of footage being publicly available today.

It was apparently a science fiction film that ran for well over two hours in its original form, yet seems forever lost, or like something that’ll never get fully released. Sure, it could be a difficult watch today, and might well disappoint even hardcore Spielberg fans, but it would definitely be a curiosity for some were it ever made available… but until then, all the world has is just under four minutes of low-quality footage.

2 'The Burmese Harp' (1956)

Director: Kon Ichikawa

Image via Nikkatsu

Released just over a decade after the end of World War II, The Burmese Harp is a Japanese movie about a soldier in Burma who’s made a prisoner of war. Fearing for his life, he plans to disguise himself as a Buddhist monk to slip away from his captors, with the film following his tense and drawn-out escape against the backdrop of World War II’s final days.

Perhaps comparably Kurosawa’s plans for The Idiot, The Burmese Harp was originally released in Japan in two parts, with the total runtime of both put together being 143 minutes. The international version was edited down a little, however, making for one film that ran for just under two hours. It’s the latter version that’s the only surviving one to this day, but even in its shorter format, The Burmese Harp is still held up as a classic of the 1950s, and of Japanese cinema in general.

Watch on Criterion Channel

1 'Lost Horizon' (1937)

Director: Frank Capra

Image via Columbia Pictures

Lost Horizon has an immensely complex history when it comes to editing and release. It was a Frank Capra movie based on the James Hilton novel of the same name, and revolves around the survivors of a plane crash finding themselves rescued by a mysterious group of people that live in the seemingly mystical/magical city of Shangri-la.

Certain scenes were either cut or reshot, leading to a final film that neither the producers nor the director ever seemed entirely happy with. In the decades since Lost Horizon’s original release, it’s been restored to the point where it almost feels complete, but not entirely, meaning that for the foreseeable future, this may well be more accurately called Partially-Lost Horizon, with a full Lost Horizon being something that probably only exists in a mysterious and fantastical utopia somewhere.

Rent on DirecTV

NEXT: The Best Philip Seymour Hoffman Movies, Ranked