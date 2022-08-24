Netflix decided that there is only one way of celebrating National Waffle Day (besides getting a waffle, of course): The streamer released the first five minutes of its upcoming series Partner Track. The legal drama-slash-rom-com stars Arden Cho (Teen Wolf) as an ambitious lawyer who’s decided to climb the corporate ladder on mergers & acquisitions, and the first part of the episode happens during Waffle Wednesday, which we are now adept of.

The first five minutes of Partner Track reveal that Ingrid Yun (Cho) doesn’t have it easy: She is one of the few women working in the New York law firm Parsons Valentine, and has to deal with misogyny on the daily. Her isolation is illustrated by the series’ costume design, which puts Ingrid as a pastel pink dot in the middle of a sea of blue, black and gray suits in the Big Apple.

As the title suggests, Partner Track will center around Ingrid and her hard-working (and sometimes cutthroat) colleagues who are all on the running to become the law firm’s next junior partner. In spite of that, Ingrid has decided to maintain a healthy – and steamy – personal life, which is made a little difficult when a certain individual pops up in both scenarios. Based on a 2013 novel of the same name by author Helen Wan, Partner Track is developed for television by Georgia Lee, who previously wrote for The 100 and Prime Video’s The Expanse, as well as having written and directed the indie film Red Doors.

Image via Netflix

When speaking to Deadline about the decision to greenlight the series, Netflix’s Head of Drama Jinny Howe revealed what aspects she thinks elevate the legal drama, and how the show is going to stand out:

“I think a lot of this is drawn from a very personal place, from Georgia [Lee]’s experience in these white-shoe firms, and there has been a tremendous amount of conversation about what is the right way to represent these issues in the world of our show because it is a balance — there’s a lot of fun, there’s a lot of aspiration and romance — but what makes it feel like a show you haven’t seen before because we’re telling it through the lens of Ingrid Yun.”

Aside from Cho, the series also features Dominic Sherwood (Penny Dreadful: The City of Angels), Bradley Gibson (Power Book III: Ghost), Alexandra Turshen (Ray Donovan), Matthew Rauch (Terminal List), and Rob Heaps (Good Girls). The first five episodes of Partner Track were made available on Netflix’s official website Tudum.

As usual, the streamer will debut all episodes at once, and Season 1 of Partner Track premieres this Friday, August 26. You can watch a trailer for the series below: