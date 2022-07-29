Netflix has just released a new trailer for Partner Track, the new drama series that takes a pretty litigious look at love, adding another name to the list of delightful rom-coms that have lately been on the rise. The series is set to premiere exclusively on August 26, 2022, and will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

The new series is based on a 2013 novel of the same name by Helen Wan and tells the story of Ingrid Yun, a first-generation Chinese-American woman and the first lawyer in her family, who strives to become partner at the primarily white law firm of Parsons Valentine & Hunt. Ingrid, more than anything, is an idealist, led by her boundless dreams and dedication to her work. However, her life becomes more and more complicated as her charming ex-boyfriend joins her firm, and an ultra-wealthy new suitor both try and win her over. Throughout all of this, Ingrid is buoyed by her two best friends who can talk her through anything.

The new trailer, released today, gives us a new look into the new series and shows Arden Cho in the role of Ingrid Yun as she jet sets from one immaculately appointed setting to another. Whether it's a ballroom, a country estate, or a wood-paneled law office, Ingrid's story is one of both personal and professional passion.

But beyond that, the story also explores racism and the difficulties innate to being a person of color in an overwhelmingly white work setting. As Ingrid finds herself questioning the goals she has strived for her entire life, she will also begin to challenge the inequities within her chosen profession.

Besides Cho, the series also stars Dominic Sherwood as Jeff Murphy, Bradley Gibson as Tyler Robinson, Alexandra Turshen as Rachel Friedman, and Rob Heaps as Nick Laren. The series, created by Georgia Lee, will delve into both the personal and professional aspects of Ingrid's life. The series will show off her legal prowess to rise through the ranks of her law firm, all while she struggles to keep her personal life in order. Stuck between a charming new suitor and a coworking situation with a very handsome ex, Ingrid's life is about to get a lot more complicated.

