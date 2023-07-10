Party Down is a show that got taken from us too soon when the first two seasons ended back in 2010. Starring Adam Scott as Henry Pollard, an actor and bartender for a catering company, the series followed a team of creatives working together for Party Down Catering under the guidance of Ron Donald (Ken Marino). Including performances by Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, Megan Mullaly, and Lizzy Caplan, the series is one that was the hidden gem for fans of comedy shows and when it came back for a third season 13 years later, fans were reunited with the team and those new characters we've fallen in love.

Now, fans can now watch Season 3 and all of Party Down when it arrives on digital on July 31st. Viewers will see what Henry Pollard is up to after thirteen years and, well, it's not that different from where he was at the end of Season 2. The new season included new characters played by Zoe Chao and Tyrel Jackson Williams and it was a beautiful showcase of why fans love Party Down in the first place.

A Long Time Coming for Fans of Party Down

The series getting canceled was not something that anyone wanted but Season 2 ended and left so many of us without knowing about where the future would take Henry, Casey, Constance, and the entire catering team. Season 3 felt like a gift of a return to after all these years and it was the return that a series like Party Down needed. The series oddly didn't miss a beat through those 13 years off. Collider's Ross Bonaime noted in his review that "Party Down Season 3 is just as funny as ever, and part of that is finding the right tone for this series in 2023, while also still having something to say through these characters." Adding, "Party Down Season 3 proves that there's still a lot of life left in this party," serving as a testament not just to the third season but the qaulity of the series as a whole.

Image via Starz

RELATED: Best 'Party Down' Cameos, From Jennifer Coolidge to George Takei

Watching the first two seasons into the most recent season is a nice journey for fans, and for those who might be coming to Party Down for the first time, so make sure to check it out on July 31st. Thedigital release includes all 26 episodes of the series and will retail for $24.99. Check out the trailer for Season 3 below: