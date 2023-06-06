Party Down was the sleeper hit of the late 00s that has since gained an all-star cast. Adam Scott may have gone on to be Ben Wyatt in Parks and Recreation but he was Henry Pollard, a struggling actor and Party Down bartender, first and foremost. With Season 3 of the STARZ series, fans were reminded just how much we love this catering crew and the antics they get up to. Now though fans can own the entire series on DVD!

Hitting digital on July 31, fans can own all three seasons for $24.99. The cast includes Scott, Lizzy Caplan, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Ryan Hansen, Martin Starr, and Megan Mullally. The third season, which came out this year, featured some of our favorite caterers still working with Party Down alongside a new cast of Zoë Chao and Tyrel Jackson Williams. We also got to see Jennifer Garner join the series as a new love-interest for Henry while Casey Klein (Caplan) went to life her celebrity dreams. The show did, however, end on a note where fans hoped for more of the series.

The synopsis for the series is as follows: "Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, and Ryan Hansen star as employees of Hollywood catering company Party Down, a group of struggling actors and dysfunctional dreamers waiting for their big breaks while stuck serving hors d’oeuvres. But in a town where everything is possible, can the ultimate going-nowhere job ever get them anywhere?"

The Future of Party Down

Party Down was canceled after its second season. For years, fans would turn back to it to watch the antics of Ron Donald (Marino) and his crew. The long-awaited return was everything that fans of the original series had been waiting for because they mastered the art of growing the show with a more modern audience while still keeping these characters just as chaotic as they were in the first two seasons. Now though, we don't know what is going to happen. Caplan's quick return as Casey had fans longing for more of her and Henry together and so hopefully this DVD set will keep the conversation going.

The series includes 26 episodes, approximately 30 minutes per episode and so for $24.99, you can bring Party Down catering to your home. And what a joy that is for us all. Now, to hope that we still get to have a Season 4 so we can get more of Casey and Henry.