Fans of Party Down have a reason to, well, party down today, as a revival has been greenlit by Starz, according to Deadline. Party Down followed a group of caterers in Los Angeles who are all hoping for their big break. Each thirty-minute episode took place at a new event and tangled the lives of the series regular caterers and a revolving door of party-goers.

This new revival, coming over ten years after the series ended, is the result of a reunion which the cast and crew held in 2019. The revival will feature much of the original cast, including Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally. Lizzy Caplan, however, will not be returning to the revival due to scheduling conflicts.

In March, the show's co-creator Rob Thomas said of a revival, “We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again." Thomas continued by saying, “The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we’re determined to make it happen.”

Image via Starz

RELATED: ‘Party Down’ Revival in the Works From Original Creators; Will the Cast Return?

Much of the original cast has seen astronomical success in their careers following the 2009 series, including Scott and Mullaly who both had memorable roles on Parks and Recreation, and Jane Lynch, who left Party Down for the role of Sue Sylvester in Glee. The revival is set to be executive produced by Rob Thomas and John Enbom, who created the original series.

The revival will be a limited series consisting of six episodes, and will air on the Starz network. Production is set to begin in January of 2022.

No release date has been announced as of yet. However, if you are impatient to catch up with your favorite cater-waiters, the original series is available on the Starz app and Hulu.

Lizzy Caplan Set to Star in Paramount+'s 'Fatal Attraction' TV Show Caplan will play Alex in the series reimagining of the 1987 thriller film.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email