Party Down may have been a cult classic of a comedy, but the show is heading back to Starz soon with a lot of the main cast. And now Adam Scott has shared a new look at the cast! Scott took to Instagram to share a picture of himself, Ryan Hansen, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Zoë Chao in the iconic Party Down Catering looks. You know, a crisp white shirt and a bright pink bow tie!

Scott, who is currently starring in Apple TV+'s show Severance, went on from Party Down to star as Benjamin Wyatt in the NBC hit Parks and Recreation while the rest of the cast found fame in other hit comedies. Like Jane Lynch (who is set to return to Party Down as Constance) with Glee or Martin Starr with the HBO series Silicon Valley. To see this cast all together again and ready to take on the catering world has been a long time coming for fans of the original run.

Both Chao and Williams are new to the series, so this is the first look of them in the legendary catering outfits but that pink bow tie is so iconic at this point that it just felt right instantly seeing them in the picture with Hansen and Scott!

What we know about the series is that star Lizzy Caplan will not be returning so Scott's Henry Pollard, who was seemingly still in a relationship with Caplan's Casey, is going to have a lot of explaining to do about what happened between them. What's great about bringing a show like Party Down back though is that we get to explore this comedy through a new lens and with a cast we know that works well together.

In theory, rebooting a show that only had two seasons could work because we didn't get too far into the lives of those who work at Party Down Catering. What we saw was just a brief look into their struggle as caterers and where the series, as a whole, could take us. So this reboot really has a lot of possibility with it, and we can't wait to see where Henry Pollard and the team at Party Down has in store for us all!

Party Down is heading back to Starz and honestly, who isn't ready for more of Henry screaming "Are we having fun yet?" at people?

