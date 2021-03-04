The long-anticipated Party Down reunion may finally be happening. Starz announced today that a limited series revival of the short-lived comedy series is currently in development with executive producers Rob Thomas, Paul Rudd, John Enbom, and Dan Etheridge all returning.

The half-hour sitcom launched in 2009 and followed a group of caterers in Los Angeles making ends meet while trying to make their dreams a reality in Hollywood. Even though it only lasted two seasons, the show helped surge the careers of stars Adam Scott and Lizzy Caplan, with Scott joining Parks and Recreation in the show’s immediate wake.

There’s no confirmation yet on whether the full original cast will return. The series launched with Scott, Caplan, Ken Marino, Ryan Hansen, Martin Starr, and Jane Lynch, but when Lynch landed a plum gig on Glee she was replaced by Jennifer Coolidge for the final two episodes of Season 1 and by Megan Mullally for the entirety of Season 2.

Those folks are all incredibly busy now, but also are quite fond of one another, so depending on the format of the revival one imagines they’ll mostly return in some way, shape, or form.

“At the end of 2019, the ‘Party Down’ cast and producers were all reunited at a retrospective for the show hosted by Vulture. We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again,” said Rob Thomas. “The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we’re determined to make it happen.”

“Before the cast of ‘Party Down’ became well-known television and movie actors and award winners, they were all wearing the same pink bowties as part of a less than competent team of Los Angeles cater-waiters while chasing their dreams of stardom on the STARZ series,” said Christina Davis, President of Original Programming for Starz. “Fans have been waiting more than 10 years for this revival to happen and we’re thrilled to be in development with Rob, Paul, Dan and John at the helm.”

No word on when filming might begin or a potential airdate, but it’s good to know the gang is officially working on getting back together.

