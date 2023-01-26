The tables are set. The refreshments are ready. Drinks are on the way. Starz decided to kick off the countdown for the highly anticipated revival of their series Party Down with the first trailer for the upcoming batch of episodes. Following up the story more than a decade after Season 2 aired, the series will continue to chronicle the everyday work life of a group of friends of a catering company who have to deal with the whims of all kinds of clients and their parties.

The trailer for Season 3 of Party Down makes it clear that they’re open for business, even though business is nothing like it used to be. Some past Party Down caterers have moved on, but a sort of reunion puts our favorite characters together and prompts one or two of them to decide to do one last(?) job for old times’ sake, even though Henry (Adam Scott) makes it very clear that this is not at all how he envisioned his forties.

Season 3 will also have some of the series' trademark cringe humor, along with some mandatory physical comedy that can range anywhere from Saturday Night Live sketches to very graphic Jackass debauchery. This time around, Ron (Ken Marino) seems to have a more hands-on approach to the catering service, and that may be because all he has left is Party Down — or at least a Party Down van with a glowing penis tagged on the side of it. And he might be living in it. Yes, it will be a long way back.

Image via Starz

The History of Party Down

Party Down was a critically acclaimed comedy that managed to cultivate a loyal and fierce fanbase, but it stretched for a very short, 2-season run. The series was created by John Enbom, Dan Etheridge, and Ant-Man himself Paul Rudd, and one of its trademarks was to have famous guest stars as the hosts of the party that the company catered for. In Seasons 1 and 2, Party Down featured the participation of names like Jennifer Coolidge, Ken Jeong, Ed Begley Jr., Steve Gutenberg, George Takei, Loretta Devine, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Josh Gad, and many others.

Returning cast members for Season 3 include Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally. New and exciting additions to the cast include Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Zoë Chao, James Marsden, Quinta Brunson, Liv Hewson, Nick Offerman, Lyric Lewis, and Bobby Moynihan.

Starz premieres Party Down on February 24. You can watch the trailer below: