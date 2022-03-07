The third season of Party Down is finally coming our way after twelve years, and star Ryan Hansen posted a photo to Instagram that shows the entire cast together as a look into the new season of the show. The original series' cast is returning for the most part, with Hansen playing Kyle Bradway, Megan Mullally as Lydia Dunfree, Martin Starr as Roman DeBeers, Jane Lynch as Constance Carmell, Ken Marino as Ron Doland, and, of course, Adam Scott playing the almost always pessimistic Henry Pollard.

The one cast member we know isn't returning is Lizzy Caplan as Casey Klein, meaning that we're probably going to have a sad Henry Pollard once more. And that's our favorite kind of Henry Pollard, isn't it? But it is sort of telling how this is the kind of comedy that can come back after all this time and still make sense.

Party Down suffered from a lack of ratings and trust the first time around, but throughout the years, new fans have found the show and talked about it enough that coming back to it after twelve years just makes sense now. It is going to be sad to see all these aspiring creatives still working at the catering company though after all these years.

Image via Starz

RELATED: New 'Party Down' Set Image Recreates the Charm of the Original Series

The pictures show an array of behind-the-scenes looks at season 3 of Party Down, from Hansen on set with the rest of the cast in their iconic Party Down Catering outfits, to everyone hanging out on a bus together. And it's fun seeing the team all back together again after all these years. What's been constant through all the pictures the cast has shared is that they all seem to be happy to be back on the show. One of the reasons that Caplan couldn't return is because of scheduling with her new show, but having everyone else return makes it seem like she would have come back had the timing worked.

We do get some new characters in season 3, played by Tyrel Jackson Williams and Zoë Chao, so it will be fun to see how their dynamic works with the crew we know and love. But Hansen's posts gave us looks at our old favorites with a glimpse of Starr, Lynch, Mullally, Marino, and more and did a great job of getting us excited about the upcoming third season. In the iconic words of one Henry Pollard: ARE WE HAVING FUN YET?!

The Party Down revival hasn't received a release date. Check out Hansen's post below:

​​​​​​​

We hope you like the items we recommend and discuss! Collider has affiliate and sponsored partnerships, so we receive a share of the revenue from some of your purchases. This won’t affect the price you pay and helps us offer the best product recommendations.

Animated Animals: How Lisa Hanawalt Portrays Humanity So Perfectly Hanawalt infuses humanity into her animal characters in 'Bojack Horseman' and 'Tuca & Bertie'.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Rachel Leishman (297 Articles Published) Rachel Leishman is a writer who specializes in yelling about her favorite properties. A real-life Leslie Knope, she loves her fictional characters and knows probably too much about Harrison Ford's career. More From Rachel Leishman