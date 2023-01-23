Cult classic sitcom Party Down is back for a long-awaited third season on Starz next month, and we now have a better look at the returning cast. We also have a first look at two new characters, as Jennifer Garner and James Marsden join the Adam Scott-led ensemble of the catering comedy.

The new images depict the reunited Party Down catering crew, including Scott, Ryan Hansen, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Megan Mullally, and Martin Starr. It seems that life has been kinder to some characters than others during the show's ten-year-hiatus; Constance (Lynch) and Lydia (Mullally) seem to be in fine form, but another still depicts a disheveled Ron (Marino) outside the crudely-vandalized Party Down van. The images also offer a glimpse at two new characters; Evie (Garner), a successful movie producer who's dating Henry (Scott) on the rebound after a breakup, and Jack Botty (Marsden), a superhero franchise actor who falls into the group's orbit.

The show debuted in 2009 on STARZ, and depicted the misadventures of Party Down, a Hollywood catering crew composed of has-beens, never-wases, and wannabes. Leading the ensemble was Henry, an actor famous for a beer commercial catchphrase ("Are we having fun yet?") and little else. Also donning the crew's signature pink bowties were aspiring soup restaurant manager Ron, washed-up actress Constance, desperate stage mom Lydia, venomous science fiction writer Roman (Starr), and multi-hyphenate himbo Kyle (Hansen). The show also starred Lizzy Caplan as struggling actress Casey, who was in an on-and-off relationship with Henry; howevr, scheduling conflicts prevented Caplan from reprising her role in the revival. Each episode depicted the crew at a different gig, from high school reunions to weddings to Steve Guttenberg's birthday party.

Image via Starz

The show was a hit with critics, but it struggled in the ratings; when Lynch departed the show to star on Glee, and Scott was cast on NBC's Parks and Recreation, the decision was made to cancel the show after two seasons. However, it retained a devoted following, and was picked up to return in late 2021.

The third season of Party Down will be executive produced by original show creators Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd, and Dan Etheridge, plus Scott. Enbom also serves as showrunner. Lionsgate Television will produce the series for STARZ. Season 3 of Party Down premieres Friday, February 24 on Starz. Check out the rest of the new images below

