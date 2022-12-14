Party Down was a small show on STARZ with a die-hard fanbase. Unfortunately, not many watched when it was airing. Luckily, the cast has continued to grow and become beloved, and so a new series has been born, taking us back to our favorite catering team! We get to rejoin Henry Pollard (Adam Scott) and his hatred of his life as he teams up with a crew of "artists" who are trying to make a living by working catering jobs, but clearly are still trying to just make ends meet in the new series, which takes place ten years later.

Today, we were gifted with a brief teaser for the show that featured Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally walking towards the camera, all in their white shirts with pink bowties, preparing for an event. And it felt right to have the crew back together. Especially when Scott says "Are we having fun yet?" at the end of the teaser. We also got a new image from the series that features the cast, including new members Tyrel Jackson Williams and Zoë Chao all sitting in a kitchen in their uniform. James Marsden is also set to be a recurring guest star in the six episodes.

The announcement came with the news that the series would drop on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, internationally on the Llionsgate+ premium streaming platform in the UK, Brazil, and Latin America. The series will also air on STARZ at 9:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

Image via Starz

It does feel a little like that one family member didn't show up for Christmas dinner not having Lizzy Caplan in the teaser. Caplan played Casey in the series and was romantically linked to Scott's Henry, but scheduling kept Caplan from doing the new series. Still, seeing everyone back in action and ready to be the best catering business they can be? Well, that brought me more joy than I thought possible.

Party Down premieres on February 24. Check out the synopsis and teaser below: