Find out the answers to who the cast believes is the funniest of them all, who gives the best advice, and more.

The cast of Party Down is putting on their pink bow ties and neatly pressed white button-up shirts to reveal the “best” among them in a superlative-based promo spot. Kicking it off is the crooning angelic voice of Ken Marino as he gives viewers a little diddy to welcome them to the clip. The categories contain everything from who to turn to for the best advice to who rocks the iconic uniforms the best. There are also higher stakes categories including the funniest member of the cast (for which Marino received an overwhelming number of votes) and the star that’s most like their character, with many agreeing that Adam Scott is on the same wavelength as the ever-sarcastic and apathetic Henry Pollard.

Other notable mentions went out to the cast’s favorite guest stars from over the years which included Steve Guttenberg, Steven Weber, and new-to-the-series stars Jennifer Garner and James Marsden. And, although the question was asked about who breaks character the most while filming, no one was willing to give up their castmates, with Jane Lynch even stating that she was “with a bunch of professionals,” adding that there isn’t an actor among them who breaks.

Party Down will return to its home network of STARZ in late February and pick up with the ragtag team 10 years after the original series wrapped. The show will continue to follow the lives of a team of caterers who are paying their bills with their food service industry jobs while attempting to make it to the big time on the side. Along with Marino, Scott, and Lynch, audiences can also expect to see the returning faces of Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally as well as new caterers played by Tyrel Jackson Williams and Zoë Chao. Unfortunately, due to scheduling issues, the rebooted series will be lacking the extra star power previously provided by Lizzy Caplan.

Image via Starz

Everyone’s favorite group of misfit caterers will be returning to STARZ on February 24, with the first episode airing at 9:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada as well as on the network’s streaming and on-demand platforms. Lionsgate+ will handle the show’s distribution in the UK, Brazil, and Latin America.

