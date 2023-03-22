Party Girl, the 1995 comedy that cemented Parker Posey's status as "Queen of the Indies," is getting a 4K restoration and theatrical release. The restoration will have its debut on Friday, April 28 at Manhattan's IFC Center and the Glendale Laemmle Theatre and Landmark Westwood Theatre in Los Angeles, according to IndieWire. The NYC screening will be followed by a live Q&A with Posey herself, while the L.A. shows will each be accompanied by live Q&As with director and co-writer Daisy von Scherler Mayer.

Per the official plot synopsis, Party Girl follows Mary (Posey), "a 20-something, irresponsible party girl [who] is bailed out of jail by her librarian godmother. To repay the loan, she starts working at the library and gradually turns her life around." Other notable members of the cast include Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan), Guillermo Díaz (Bros), and John Ventimiglia (who went on to play beleaguered chef Artie Bucco on The Sopranos). Fans may or (more likely) may not also recall the short-lived sitcom adaptation of the film, which starred Christine Taylor, John Cameron Mitchell, and Swoosie Kurtz. That series ran for four episodes on Fox in 1996 before it was canceled.

In a statement to IndieWire, Posey had this to say of the impending Party Girl re-release:

"We made this movie for ‘the kids’ — as we called them — young people from small towns, who had big dreams, and who weren’t, for whatever reason, conforming to the status quo. Our intention was to nurture them — with style and color, wit and heart, music and dance. I’m happy the film’s out with a re-release, to inspire again — the unconventional path many of us live today. "A special shout-out to the librarians, who also enjoy being silly on a dance floor — and while I’m at it, to the art of DJ’ing and other arts that keep us moving and free."

Image via Party Productions

Parker Posey's Other Indie Hits

Following the acclaim of Party Girl, Posey went on to become one of the leading talents in the American independent film movement, starring in a string of now-seminal indie pictures including Noah Baumbach's Kicking and Screaming, Greg Mottola's The Daytrippers, Julian Schnabel's Basquiat, Hal Hartley's Henry Fool, and Alan Cumming and Jennifer Jason Leigh's The Anniversary Party. She also became a part of Christopher Guest's regular ensemble, playing lead roles in his comedies Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, For Your Consideration, and Mascots. Her more mainstream (but no less wonderful) performances include such movies as You've Got Mail, Scream 3, Blade: Trinity, and Superman Returns. She was most recently seen on AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead and the HBO miniseries The Staircase. She'll next appear in Beau Is Afraid, the highly-anticipated new offering from writer/director Ari Aster (Hereditary, Midsommar), and the television adaptation of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, opposite Donald Glover and Maya Erskine.

Mayer, meanwhile, went on to direct several other notable feature films, including a 1998 adaptation of the beloved Madeline children's books. More recently, she has found success in the world of television, helming episodes of such acclaimed series as Yellowjackets, Bosch, and The Walking Dead.

Check out the trailer for the Party Girl restoration and re-release below: