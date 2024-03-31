The Big Picture Party Girl was the first film ever released online, premiering on the Internet before its theatrical release.

Mary's transition from a free-spirited party girl to a responsible adult librarian teaches the value of discipline.

The film's unique release helped pioneer the streaming revolution, setting the stage for the streaming services we use today.

Party Girl, starring Parker Posey, is a 1995 dramatic comedy that was the first film to premiere on the Internet. Posey plays the free-spirited Mary, who drinks and drugs her way through the Manhattan club scene. She is eventually arrested and borrows money from her godmother to bail herself out and is forced to take a job to make restitution.

The film premiered on the internet before its theatrical release, transmitted from the studios of Glenn Fleishman and his Point of Presence Company on June 3, 1995. Early video transmissions were relegated to black and white due to technological limitations, but despite that, this would be the first film ever broadcast over the internet, a watershed moment that precipitated the world of streaming that we all know (and love?) today.

What Is 'Party Girl' About?

Party Girl is an independent comedy-drama directed by Daisy von Scherler Mayer that hit theatres back in 1995; it was one of those quintessential '90s films that explored the listlessness of the slacker youth at the time. Parker Posey plays Mary, a hapless yet fashionable loser who prioritizes clubbing and "making it" in the New York Club scene. She can't pay her rent and lives with a pathetic DJ, Leo (Guillermo Díaz), who can't afford to get a gig.

The two young adults are in a state of arrested development, desperately avoiding the responsibilities of adult life because they're ruthlessly opposed to its rigidity. At one point, Mary gets busted by the police while hosting a party in her apartment and ends up in jail for the night. Dressed in a wild outfit, eyelids caked with makeup, she makes a desperate rotary phone call through the bars of her cellphone to her godmother, a librarian, who bails her out. Now in debt to her disapproving godmother, skint on the rent and facing eviction, Mary takes a reluctant job at the library to pay her back and learn about the responsibilities that come with being a grown-up.

Parker Posey Learns How to Adult as Mary in 'Party Girl'

Party Girl is an irreverent romp about the fear of growing up—a sort of comedic take on the Peter Pan tale where Never Land is the New York club scene. It's a place where people never seem to mature, preoccupied with their pursuit of individualist hedonism. If we consider Mary as the titular fairy-tale character, she's the beating heart of a vibrant cadre of beautiful people. Her playful demeanor and preoccupation with looking a certain way is detrimental to her inevitable adulthood.

Mary learns to cultivate discipline at the library when she reluctantly learns the Dewey Decimal System. At first, she revolts against it, insisting that the library exists as a heap of books arranged according to her feelings about them. Later, though, she embraces the chance, organizes Leo's records against his wishes, and inevitably propels them head first into adulthood. And so there is the rub—the end of the character's arc—where Mary learns to accept some measure of order and responsibility in her life and, as a result, she dances into her new role as a permanent librarian with her pals. It's a sweet ending, reinforcing the idea that your true friends will want you to mature and become the best version of yourself.

'Party Girl' Helped to Pioneer the Streaming Revolution

Party Girl was a unique film for its time, not only for its depiction of the New York club scene of the 1990s and its incredible fashion, but also for its unique roll-out. The film premiered in theaters on June 9th, 1995, making $472,370 during its initial theatrical release, becoming an instant cult classic and one of Posey's most iconic roles. Her impact on fashion was nothing short of amazing, and she even inspired a generation of young women to become librarians, as Posey disclosed to the Wall Street Journal. Perhaps though, even more amazingly, Party Girl was the first film ever to be released online, and while at the time that may have seemed like a slick gimmick or some sci-fi fad, sitting here now with the benefit of history, it's easy to conclude that this film kick-started a distribution revolution.

Back in the '90s, the idea that you could beam a feature film directly into a person's home was just about the wildest thing you could think of, technologically speaking. If a person wants to see a movie, they must brave the outside, buy a ticket at a theater, grab some popcorn, and wade across a sticky floor to a seat. They would need to sit for at least 90 minutes in one place without being able to pause, which isn't the easiest thing to do if that person ordered a giant soda along with their popcorn. When the internet was invented, movie-makers had a new way to connect with their markets, but prior to that, independent filmmakers were competing against major studios with a near monopoly on film distributors. It was—and continues to be—a big-money industry, and the little people were looking for any edge that they could. So, the film's producers embraced this unique opportunity to forge their own methods of distribution.

According to Glenn Fleishman (whose company helped the internet launch), Posey hit the button to send the film to a waiting audience of several hundred people; the launch was documented during a segment of NBC Nightly News at the bottom of the Sunday Evening broadcast. The project was a joint effort by the film production company, First Look Releasing, Seattle International Film Festival, Film.com, and a CUSeeMe consultant who worked for the Texas government. It took a ton of cooks in that technological kitchen to make it happen, but what they did was nothing short of remarkable, and the shot heard 'round the world helped to forge the streaming services in use today.

