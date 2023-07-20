In a surprising decision, the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) decided to give European film Passages a hard NC-17 rating. Even though the drama features blunt depictions of sex, the rating is shocking because it suggests the film has much harder-to-digest content than it actually depicts. The story centers around a same-sex couple who engages in a love triangle with a grade-school teacher.

The decision has not been taken lightly by the movie’s director Ira Sachs, since the rating significantly reduces the number of people who will have access to his art. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Sachs blasted the MPAA, and suggested that the high rating may have been put in place because the movie features an intimate, 2-minute sex scene between lead stars Ben Whishaw (Women Talking) and Franz Rogowski (A Hidden Life). The filmmaker stated that the movie won’t be edited to get a less severe R-rating because “there's no untangling the film from what it is.” He further defended his vision:

“It is a film that is very open about the place of sexual experience in our lives. And to shift that now would be to create a very different movie. To make an interesting sex scene is not easy. Each of the sex scenes to me is a chapter in the film. It has a story. And I wanted each one to have its own relevance and have its own details and be interesting to the audience. I think making interesting sex scenes is the hardest thing…What I tried to track here was to not look at sex, but to look at intimacy, not constructed through editing and avoidance.”

Image via Sundance

RELATED: 'Passages' Review: Franz Rogowski Stars in Love Triangle Tale of Selfishness and Ego | Sundance 2023

Director Ira Sachs Calls The Passages Rating a "Cultural Censorship"

Sachs continued with his criticism of the MPAA by stating that shutting down a director’s vision is “depressing and reactionary.” He mentioned the necessity of cinema to normalize imagery of LGBTQIA+ individuals having intimate moments or just downright lust, because movies need to be close to everyone’s experiences. He capped it off by calling the MPAA decision “a form of cultural censorship” and said it’s “quite dangerous.” Streaming platform and distributor MUBI has announced its support for Sachs, and revealed that the movie will be released as unrated in cinemas.

The debate around how the MPAA acts is a long one that’s been going on for years. However, it always boils down to how sex and violence get depicted in movies. While the former seems to be approached with a high dose of concern, the latter gets more lenient ratings if studios are willing to reduce the amount of blood shown–which not always means that the violence is minimized.

Passages is set to premiere in theaters – unrated – on August 4. You can watch the trailer below: