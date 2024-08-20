The Big Picture A new crime thriller called Passenger is set in the mysterious town of Chadder Vale, filled with bizarre crimes and conspiracies.

Former Met Police Detective Riya Ajunwa, played by Wunmi Mosaku, must unravel the town's secrets in the face of opposition.

Created by Andrew Buchan, Passenger premieres October 17 with a special screening at New York Comic-Con.

BritBox is preparing to bring viewers some fresh new mysteries to solve with its upcoming crime thriller Passenger. A trailer shared today pulls the curtain back on the series, which unfolds in the fictional small Northern town of Chadder Vale where a string of bizarre crimes has everyone in the close-knit community on edge. It's up to a former Met Police Detective, played by BAFTA winner Wunmi Mosaku, to find out what exactly is wrong with the unassuming little town. With the footage, BritBox also shared that the first two episodes will be available to stream on October 17, followed by two more episodes every Thursday.

The trailer immediately sets the scene by telling of two girls who went missing around Chadder Vale. One, Katie Wells (Rowan Robinson), mysteriously reappears as soon as she vanished, creating even more questions in the mind of Riya Ajunwa (Mosaku), who has only lived in the town for the last five years. The strange occurrence barely registers with the locals though, and they're quick to rebuff Riya's inquiries about the connection between other disappearances and crimes. From an ominous cage to the return of a known criminal and "accidents" involving local kids, the town feels cursed to anyone who's not a deeply ingrained citizen. As things grow stranger, the citizens resort to convenient conspiracy theories and downright oppose Riya's investigation, making it all the more difficult and important for her to find answers.

Passenger was created by All the Money in the World and Broadchurch star Andrew Buchan in what marks his first turn as a television writer. Nicole Charles and Lee Haven Jones, meanwhile, stepped behind the camera as directors for the six-episode series, which first aired in March on ITV in the U.K. Fresh off of reprising her Loki role in the smash hit Deadpool & Wolverine, Mosaku will be joined on-screen by a strong supporting cast that also features Barry Sloane, David Threlfall, Arian Nik, and Ella Bruccoleri.

'Passenger' Is Coming to New York Comic-Con

Before it hits streaming in the U.S., Passenger will make the trip to the convention halls of New York Comic-Con, which kicks off on the same day as the series premiere, October 17. Fans in attendance will be treated to a special advance screening of the first episode as well as an early peak behind the curtain courtesy of a panel featuring cast members along with Buchan. It's just one of many special presentations and get-togethers that will take place at the annual pop culture event running through October 20 at the Javits Convention Center. Tickets are still available now on the convention's official website, but you'll have to act quickly as general admission is selling out fast.

Check out the trailer for Passenger in the player above and the new poster below.