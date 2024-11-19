After recently reprising her standout Loki role in the box office smash hit Deadpool & Wolverine, BAFTA winner Wunmi Mosaku has taken up detective work with her new series Passenger. Initially released in March on ITV1 and ITVX in the United Kingdom before its premiere on BritBox last month, the show features Mosaku as Riya Adjunwa, a former London Met Police Detective working in the small Northern town of Chadder Vale. She's put to the test when a series of mysterious cases begin cropping up throughout the seemingly normal village, leading her to believe there's something larger at play. It's a predicament that leaves Riya critically reflecting on how she handles investigations. As the mystery unravels, her mindset only continues to change as she realizes her faults.

Mosaku recently sat down with Perri Nemiroff for an episode of Collider Ladies Night, during which she discussed how Riya evolves throughout the six-episode first run. From the beginning, one of her strengths is looking at the big picture. While her boss doubts her belief of a bigger conspiracy in Chadder, Riya is ready to start drawing lines connecting the two cases of young women disappearing and, later, the death of Mehmet Shah (Shervin Alenabi). Yet, Mosaku notes that she lets her preconceptions get the better of her. As she realizes the mistakes and missed evidence are piling up, Riya's belief in her abilities is shaken. Nowhere is that felt more than in the case of Eddie Wells (Barry Sloane), who is stuck in prison for five years and branded a monster, in part because she failed to realize he wasn't responsible for attacking the town's local oil tycoon.

Everything stacks up to shatter Riya's cocksure attitude and make her remember what it really means to look outside the box for answers. The desperation begins to creep in as she gets closer to uncovering the underlying mysteries of the town, as Mosaku said:

"I think Riya does look outside of the box. She's trying to put a 3D picture together, but it isn't without her prejudice and assumptions, as well. So, I feel like by the end, I think she probably has a lot of shame in her, I wanna say arrogance. We don't see five years ago, we don't see how she got Eddie in prison, but it doesn't take long for her to really go, 'Something was wrong back then, too,' and to doubt herself back then. I think she feels quite sure of herself at the beginning, and at the end, I think she's like, 'Okay, there is looking outside of the box, but there's also coloring the box with your prejudice and your ideas because you need something, you need a win.'"

'Passenger' Turns Riya's World Upside Down

Close

The change in Riya's mindset is noticeable throughout Passenger, with her mentions of being a former Met detective who's too good for grunt work giving way to self-doubt that her colleagues and her boyfriend Jakub (Hubert Hanowicz) help assuage. She's far from a flawless law enforcer, as Mosaku goes as far as calling her character arrogant at the beginning of the series. It's indicative of her overall presence in Chadder Vale as a hard and sarcastic individual who tends to keep everyone at arms-length, even if she's still trying to fit in. However, her self-reflection helps make her a more compelling, empathetic, and deeply human character to watch as she tries to make things right, particularly with Eddie. In previous discussions, Mosaku has heaped praise on series creator Andrew Buchan for the layered, evolving depiction of Riya through her dialogue, and here, she reflects on that journey of the detective to a place of greater heart and understanding:

”At the beginning, she's more sure of herself and her abilities. I don't know if I'm answering this right, but she's more sure and arrogant with her, like, 'I’m gonna look this way and I'm going to do it this way. I was in the London Met.' Now, I think she's more self-reflective on how she approaches her cases and her life and her choices. There's a little bit more heart, I think, especially with Eddie and his family."

Passenger is now streaming all six episodes of Season 1 on BritBox. You can watch Mosaku's full episode of Collider Ladies Night below.

Passenger Release Date March 24, 2024 Cast Wunmi Mosaku , Rowan Robinson , Barry Sloane , David Threlfall , Daniel Ryan , Natalie Gavin , Hubert Hanowicz , Jack James Ryan , Matilda Freeman , Ella Bruccoleri , Arian Nik , Jo Hartley , Debbie Rush , Nico Mirallegro , Sean Gilder , Shervin Alenabi Main Genre Mystery Seasons 1 Expand

Watch on BritBox