Chris Pratt has added two notable voice roles under his belt in the last several years with his work in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Garfield Movie, but nearly 10 years ago, he toplined a space epic with a Hunger Games star that’s a free streaming hit. Pratt stars alongside Jennifer Lawrence in Passengers, the sci-fi thriller that tells the story of a sleeping pod malfunction that leads to one passenger on a large spacecraft waking up 90 years early. Passengers has been streaming on Prime Video for the last few months and was recently added to Freevee, Prime Video’s free streaming extension, and has immediately found success in the top 10. The film sits at a 30% score from critics and a 63% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Jon Spaihts wrote the script for Passengers, with Morten Tyldum directing. Spaihts is best known for his work on Prometheus, the Alien prequel film starring Michael Fassbender, and he also wrote the script for Benedict Cumberbatch’s debut as the Sorcerer Supreme in Doctor Strange (2016). More recently, Spaihts wrote the scripts for both Dune and Dune: Part Two, which came after his work as a scribe on The Mummy, the 2017 supernatural horror film starring Tom Cruise. Tyldum is best known for directing The Imitation Game, the 2014 psychological thriller starring Cumberbatch alongside Keira Knightley, and he also directed Headhunters, the caper crime thriller starring Game of Thrones veteran Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. He most recently directed episodes of Silo (Rebecca Ferguson) and Defending Jacob (Chris Evans), two Apple TV+ original series.

What Do Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence Have Coming Up?

Chris Pratt will next feature alongside Stranger Things breakout star Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State, the Netflix Original sci-fi flick directed by the Russo Brothers. He’ll also team up with Rebecca Ferguson for Mercy, an upcoming sci-fi thriller written by Marco van Belle and directed by Timur Bekmambetov. As for Jennifer Lawrence, she’s been tapped to star alongside Robert Pattinson and LaKeith Stanfield in Die, My Love, an upcoming horror thriller, and she’ll also feature in The Wives, a mystery project from Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley. She’ll also star in Paolo Sorrentino’s next film, Mob Girl, which was written by Angelina Burnett.

