The Big Picture Passengers, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, is currently #2 on Prime Video, despite initial critic reviews.

The film explores isolation, companionship, and moral choices in space, with stunning visuals and star power.

Passengers' resurgence on Prime Video shows how films can find new audiences, emphasizing the evolving nature of viewership.

Despite its lukewarm reception from critics, Passengers—the 2016 sci-fi epic starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt—has found new life on Prime Video, where it’s currently dominating the streaming charts, currently riding high at #2. The film, which holds a 30% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, seems to have struck a chord with audiences years after its initial release, proving that sometimes, a movie’s afterlife can be just as compelling as its theatrical run.

Passengers tells the story of two space travelers, Aurora Lane (Lawrence) and Jim Preston (Pratt), who find themselves prematurely awakened from hypersleep on a voyage to a distant colony planet. With 90 years left to go and no way to return to hibernation, they must confront the harsh reality of their situation, all while developing a complicated relationship that intertwines romance, survival, and ethical dilemmas.

Was 'Passengers' Worth Boarding?

Upon its release, Passengers was met with mixed to negative reviews, with critics pointing to its troubling moral undertones and underwhelming script as major drawbacks. However, the film’s high production values, stunning visuals, and the star power of Lawrence and Pratt were often praised. The film grossed over $300 million worldwide, but it didn’t escape the scrutiny of critics who questioned the narrative choices and the dynamics between its two leads.

Fast forward to 2024, and Passengers is enjoying a resurgence in popularity on Prime Video. The film’s presence in the top streaming charts suggests that it’s found a new audience, one that’s perhaps more forgiving of its flaws or simply drawn to the star-studded cast and the visually rich depiction of space travel.

While Passengers might not be a critical darling, it offers a visually stunning experience that’s worth watching, especially for fans of sci-fi and space exploration. The film poses intriguing questions about isolation, companionship, and moral choices in extreme circumstances—topics that continue to engage audiences today.

Moreover, the resurgence of Passengers on Prime Video highlights the evolving nature of film viewership in the streaming era. It’s a reminder that, regardless of initial critical reception, some movies can find their audience later on, proving that the journey of a film is never truly over.

So if you’re in the mood for a space-set romance with top-tier visual effects and two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Passengers might just be the perfect watch for your next movie night. The movie is streaming now on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

Passengers Release Date December 21, 2016 Director Morten Tyldum Cast Jennifer Lawrence , ​Chris Pratt2 Runtime 116 Writers Jon Spaihts

