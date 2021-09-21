Known for her work as an actor in films like Vicky Cristina Barcelona and The Prestige, Rebecca Hall made her directorial debut this year with the drama Passing. Screened at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, the British director’s work was acclaimed at the event, and now it finally gets an official trailer and a release date.

Passing is based on the Nella Larsen novel of the same name from the late 1920s and follows two best friends (played by Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga) who have distinct experiences with racism. The “passing” in the title refers to the fact that, by being light-skinned, one of them can pass as white and she decides to live in different a spectrum of race – and embrace what it means to do so. The trailer, with its glorious black and white cinematography and 4:3 aspect ratio, shows how the relationship of the two best friends evolves into something sinister as race starts playing a bigger part in their changing world.

In an interview with the LA Times back in January, Hall revealed that the story is deeply personal, since she started unveiling her biracial roots years ago and, when reading the novel she felt “viscerally gut-punched” by the story.

“I began to think about how racial passing is representative of the American dream, in the sense that you can be self-made and turn yourself into something else, but also representative of the lie at the center of the American dream, which is that you only get to [participate] if your complexion is a certain color. And as I started thinking more about that, I started wanting to know more and see how I sit in relation to that.”

With a screenplay adapted by Hall as well, Passing stars Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, André Holland, Bill Camp, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, and Alexander Skarsgård. The film will be released in select theaters on October 27, and will be available for streaming on Netflix starting November 10. Check out the trailer for Falling below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Passing:

Adapted from the celebrated 1929 novel of the same name by Nella Larsen, PASSING tells the story of two Black women, Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson) and Clare Kendry (Academy Award nominee Ruth Negga), who can “pass” as white but choose to live on opposite sides of the color line during the height of the Harlem Renaissance in late 1920s New York. After a chance encounter reunites the former childhood friends one summer afternoon, Irene reluctantly allows Clare into her home, where she ingratiates herself to Irene’s husband (André Holland) and family, and soon her larger social circle as well. As their lives become more deeply intertwined, Irene finds her once-steady existence upended by Clare, and PASSING becomes a riveting examination of obsession, repression and the lies people tell themselves and others to protect their carefully constructed realities.

